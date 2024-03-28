Up Next:
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Ready for some help with online shopping? Google's got you covered with a new experimental personalized shopping experience for some users in the U.S., reports Android Central. If you use a mobile browser or the Google app to shop for accessories or apparel, you'll now have a new section called "style recommendations".
Additionally, Google will remember the preferences you have, and next time when you search for the same set of accessories or apparel, you will get personalized results based on saved preferences. You can also tap on the three dots next to the Search result and look for personalization options - they will be under the "About this result" panel.
You also have a virtual try-on (VTO) tool if you like something from the results. The tool was first introduced to U.S. users last year.
Users in the United States who have opted for Search Generative Experience (SGE) on Search Labs will have access to the feature. The new section will recommend different clothes or accessories, and you can rate the suggestions with a thumbs down or thumbs up.
You are also able to swipe right or left to see personalized results. On top of that, more options will be provided if you don't find what you need.
But that's not all! You can specify brands you like - on mobile, desktop, and the Google app. Once you choose your brands, the search results will prioritize results from these brands. As with anything, you're allowed to change your preferences.
