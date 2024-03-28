Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style

Google will now help you pick clothes that match your style





Users in the United States who have opted for Search Generative Experience (SGE) on Search Labs will have access to the feature. The new section will recommend different clothes or accessories, and you can rate the suggestions with a thumbs down or thumbs up.





You are also able to swipe right or left to see personalized results. On top of that, more options will be provided if you don't find what you need.







But that's not all! You can specify brands you like - on mobile, desktop, and the Google app. Once you choose your brands, the search results will prioritize results from these brands. As with anything, you're allowed to change your preferences.





