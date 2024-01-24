Google rolls out Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 bugfix patch for Pixel devices
Just two weeks following the release of Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3, Google today announced the release of a patch for it. Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 (AP11.231215.009) is rolling out today with a long list of bug fixes for eligible devices.
Targeting the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet, this patch release comes in at approximately 133MB and tackles a plethora of small bugs found throughout the system. Additionally, it fixes various issues impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, camera, and system accessibility.
CHANGELOG
- Fixed an issue that prevented overlays such as the Game Dashboard from opening while the device was in landscape mode. (Issue #312516206)
- Fixed an issue where the device sometimes failed to unlock if always-on display mode was enabled and the user tried to use their fingerprint to unlock the device.
- Fixed an issue where the height of the Quick Settings dialog that lists Bluetooth devices sometimes expanded unexpectedly.
- Fixed an issue where the default search engine for the device would sometimes be set to the wrong provider after restoring device data from a cloud backup.
- Fixed an issue where the display area of Quick Settings didn't update correctly after changing the system display size in accessibility settings.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused degraded audio quality when making calls or recording using the microphone.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a user from changing device keyboard settings.
- Fixed an issue that caused some translations to be missing for various languages.
- Fixed an issue where work profile icons were not shown for work apps when the work profile was paused.
- Fixed an issue that caused some shaders to render incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where icons sometimes scaled incorrectly when entering picture-in-picture mode while the device was rotated.
- Fixed an issue for foldable devices where the launcher was sometimes empty if the device was locked while unfolded and then unlocked after the device was folded.
- Fixed an issue for foldable devices where, after folding or unfolding the device and then launching a pair of apps that were already open in split-screen mode, the app divider stopped responding to touch controls.
- Fixed an issue for foldable devices where the screen sometimes flickered when unfolding the device.
- Fixed an issue for tablet devices that sometimes caused a gray screen to briefly flash when dismissing some on screen activities.
- Fixed an issue for tablet devices that caused the touch targets for taskbar icons and navigation buttons to be smaller than usual.
- Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, camera, and accessibility.
This update will arrive automatically within 5 days, but you can always opt to grab it immediately by navigating to Settings > System > System updates. Just remember, this beta update is for Pixel owners whose devices are enrolled in the Android 14 Beta program, which means that although you get early access to cool features, you should expect some bumps along the way. If occasionally encountering bugs are not your thing, you should stick with the official Android 14 release.
Things that are NOT allowed: