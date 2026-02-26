Bixby is finally growing up with its new role on the Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Samsung is kicking off 2026 with a bang, and although the new Galaxy S26 series hardware is eye-catching, it is what is going on inside these phones that is generating the most excitement. We have been waiting for what feels like decades for our voice assistants to be more than just glorified timers or weather reporters, and it appears Samsung was paying attention. The company just announced a massive redesign for Bixby with the goal of making it a truly proactive assistant that can understand how you speak and what you might want before you even ask.





Bixby gets smarter with Galaxy AI





Following the release of the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung has also on how it is working toward creating an "agentic" future where your phone does the heavy lifting in the background. Rather than you having to go through five different menus just to change a simple setting, the new Bixby acts as a conversational device agent. This means you can simply speak with it naturally, rather than having to remember special commands or technical jargon.



These are the new things Bixby can do:





Natural language interaction: you can now adjust your device settings or navigate your phone by simply talking with Bixby.

Third-party agent integration: in addition to Bixby, you can now also choose to integrate and use other device AI agents like Gemini and Perplexity.

Automated multi-step tasks: the device can now automatically complete complex multi-step tasks with a single prompt using different apps, such as booking a ride with Gemini.

Context-aware suggestions: the new "Now Nudge" feature analyzes what you are doing, such as chatting about a trip, and suggests you share relevant photos from your photo gallery.

Personalized daily briefs: an updated feature of "Now Brief" will provide you with relevant reminders about traveling updates or reservations based on your context.





How your phone is becoming a personal assistant





We are now seeing the "AI phone" move beyond photo editing and into actual usefulness. Digital assistants have always seemed to be behind the times in the face of the explosive growth of AI, but with the inclusion of such powerful assistants like Google's Gemini in addition to Bixby, Samsung is giving the user the ability to choose how they want to be productive.

Samsung seems to be going above and beyond the iPhone in the sense that they are making the AI experience effortless and proactive, not reactive. If you are like many people and find the sheer number of apps and notifications you must sift through to be overwhelming, then this "agentic" approach to your smartphone experience might help get all that under control.





A promising step toward smarter tech





So, I'll admit, I've been a bit of a Bixby skeptic in the past, often turning to other virtual assistants the moment I run into a snag. But these new Bixby updates have me reconsidering.





One feature I'm particularly excited to test is the Now Nudge. If it really does save me time searching for photos or my schedule, then it could end up being something I can't live without.