Honor Magic V6 beats Samsung to one of the most requested foldable features

You wanted better batteries and displays, and Honor’s new foldable will deliver.

By
Android Honor
Leaked images of the Honor Magic V6 foldable.
Leaked images of the Honor Magic V6 in red. | Image by Weibo
Foldable phones have been getting significantly better over the last few years, but it appears that 2026 will change everything. The iPhone Fold, which is expected in the fall, was supposed to be the first to fix their most annoying issues, but it looks like another company will come out first.

Honor Magic V6 to get a crease-free display


Honor’s foldable Magic V6 will feature an internal display without a visible crease. That was confirmed by Honor executive Fei Wang, who shared several photos of the upcoming device on Weibo. The photos clearly show the lack of a line in the middle of the internal screen, including when viewed from an angle. 



Technically, we’ve seen such a display before, but not on an actual consumer product. Last month, Samsung showcased a foldable display without a crease, which was rumored to come to Apple’s first foldable iPhone. However, that tech is still to be made into a product available to the general public.

Magic V6’s giant battery confirmed


Video Thumbnail
Honor’s teaser for its Silicon-Carbon Blade Battery. | Video by Honor

Honor also confirmed the battery capacity of the international version of the Magic V6. In a press release, the company said the device will feature a 6,600 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 25% silicon content. That’s less than the rumored 7,150 mAh capacity of the Chinese version of the device, but it’s still a significant upgrade over the 5,820 mAh battery of the international Magic V5.

Alongside the Magic V6 premiere, which will be on March 1, Honor will also present its next-generation Silicon-Carbon Blade Battery. The company says this battery features even higher silicon content and increased capacity. This is probably the battery that will be used in the Chinese version of the upcoming foldable.

With the Magic V6 premiere, Honor will certainly put some pressure on both the iPhone Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 8, months before their premieres. Honor’s new device will be the first foldable with IP69 certification. So far, the  Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the most durable foldable, sporting an IP68 certification.

It was about time


Foldables have been around for a few years, but we’re just getting models that are ready for the mainstream. The combination of thin chassis, large batteries, and crease-free displays is what would appeal to everyone. The only issue that’s left is the price, which is unlikely to go down anytime soon.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
