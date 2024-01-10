Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 for Pixel is now available with new fixes









CHANGELOG

Developer- and user-reported issues Fixed an issue where SPIR-V sequences of OpShiftLeft followed by OpShiftRight didn't produce the expected results for ARM Vulkan driver versions 43.0 and 44.0. (Issue #314048080)

Fixed issues that sometimes caused Bluetooth connections to be interrupted for some devices. (Issue #315324137, Issue #317798832)

Fixed issues that sometimes caused a device to crash or become unresponsive after restarting. (Issue #317282987, Issue #316689583, Issue #316188779)

Fixed issues that in some rare cases caused devices to reboot while in idle mode. (Issue #316903919, Issue #316557374)

Fixed an issue that caused live wallpapers to stop animating. (Issue #312869160)

Fixed an issue that prevented Google Assistant from activating in some cases. (Issue #311934282) Other resolved issues

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused multi-finger gestures to stop working.

Fixed an issue where the device's screen didn't initially turn on when the screen was double-tapped or the power button was pressed.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused higher than usual CPU usage during video playback.

Fixed a system issue that sometimes caused poor audio quality or higher power consumption when making calls.

Fixed an issue where the keyboard was always shown even if the "Swipe up to start search" setting was disabled in system settings.

Fixed an issue where sometimes when a user unlocked the device using their fingerprint, there was no haptic feedback.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold devices where sometimes after a user unlocked the device while it was folded, the inner display didn't turn on after unfolding the device.

devices where sometimes after a user unlocked the device while it was folded, the inner display didn't turn on after unfolding the device. Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, camera, and accessibility.





This update, like previous Pixel upgrades, will be automatically deployed OTA (over-the-air) to your smartphone within five days. If you want to install the update right away, you can do so by navigating to Settings > System > System updates. Remember that you must be a member of the beta program for this update to be applied to your Pixel device. To sign up, go to This update, like previous Pixel upgrades, will be automatically deployed OTA (over-the-air) to your smartphone within five days. If you want to install the update right away, you can do so by navigating to Settings > System > System updates. Remember that you must be a member of the beta program for this update to be applied to your Pixel device. To sign up, go to g.co/androidbeta and fill out the form.





While early access to new features in the Android 14 Beta is appealing, keep in mind that these builds are still in development. This implies that you may encounter errors and bugs that disrupt your experience. Staying with the official Android 14 release is the preferred option if you desire a smooth and stable experience.



