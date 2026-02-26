Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

Google eliminates long waits to generate AI images with this updated tool

Nano Banana 2 brings studio quality at lightning speeds

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google
Nano Banana 2 header
Google introduces Nano Banana 2 | Image by Google
Getting high-quality AI images used to be like playing a waiting game, particularly if you wanted something that didn’t look like a blurry mess. However, Google is aiming to put an end to this frustration today with its brand-new update that offers studio-level quality without the long wait in between.

Google’s new Nano Banana 2 brings the speed


Google just announced its latest image model, Nano Banana 2, also known as Gemini 3.1 Flash Image. It is, essentially, meant to bring the smart features of their high-end Pro model, but make it work at "Flash" speed. In essence, it is meant to give users the best of both worlds, the knowledge of a professional-level image model, as well as the speed you’d expect out of an app.

These are the upgrades you get with Nano Banana 2:

  • Smart search integration: it utilizes Google Search, as well as real-time information, to make sure it knows exactly what you’re asking for.
  • Better text and labels: it can now produce readable text in images, as well as translate the text into multiple languages.
  • Consistent characters: you can have the same character or objects look the same across up to 14 different images.  
  • Crisp visuals: it supports anything from small social media posts to huge 4K backgrounds with better lighting and textures.  
  • Clearer labels: it uses new technology to label the images as "AI-generated" so that people understand what it is.  

Recommended For You

This new model is rolling out today across all Google products, including the Gemini app and Google Search. So, if you're a user of the Gemini app, you will now be able to see this new model instead of the old ones, giving you faster results.  

AI image generation, but Pro


Until now, when generated AI images, you had to pick between "fast and okay" or "slow and amazing." By bringing these "Pro" features to the Flash model, Google is making it so that it's way easier to use. In the race against all the other AI tools, Google is really going all-in on "world knowledge" so that the AI actually understands the context of your request instead of just guessing.

How often do you use AI to create images?
0 Votes
 

This might be the AI tool people actually find useful


I've played around a bit with a lot of these image generators, and the main problem is always the wait time and the inconsistencies if you want to make further edits. So, if I'm waiting for a picture that isn’t quite right and it’s going to take me thirty seconds, then forget about it. The idea of being able to get Pro-level accuracy at "Flash" speed is definitely a plus, that and avoiding the frustration of trying to get a second image of a particular individual and having them look like a completely different human being.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless