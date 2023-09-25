Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specs leak shows 7 years of Android updates
The launch date for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is just around the corner, set for October 4th. As this date approaches, we're seeing a surge in rumors and leaks surrounding the upcoming Google smartphones. Most recently, a leaked video provided an in-depth look at the camera features of the Pixel 8 series. Additionally, another leak hinted at the expected prices of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the US. Now, a fresh leak is shedding light on the specifications of both phones.
The Pixel 8 Pro brings more durability to the table with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and it weighs 213 grams, a tad more than the Pixel 8's 187 grams. Google is also enhancing the camera with cool features like Real Tone, Night Sight, Astrophotography, Super Res Zoom, and Magic Editor for swapping faces.
Furthermore, the tech giant is adding Video Boost, Light Sight, and Audio Eraser to up the video and audio game in low-light situations.
For the tech specs, the Pixel 8 packs 8GB of RAM and offers storage choices of 128GB or 256GB. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro goes big with 12GB of RAM and an option for 512GB of storage. Both these phones are IP68 rated, which means they can shrug off dust and handle a dip underwater without getting damaged.
October 4th is just around the corner, so we won't have to wait long to confirm if all these leaked specs are on the mark. Stay tuned for more updates, and, of course, we'll be providing comprehensive coverage of the event. Keep checking in for further details.
A tipster named Kamila Wojciechowska, as reported by 91mobiles, has shared the complete specifications of the Google Pixel 8 series ahead of its official launch. In addition to corroborating previous rumors about color options, display specifications, and performance, this leak reveals that both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to receive OS and security updates for seven years.
3/3 (for now) pic.twitter.com/4mR6rYqAgp— kamila (@Za_Raczke) September 25, 2023
The leaker made it clear that the phones are set to get updates for seven years, but there's no sure bet they'll keep getting OS updates for that full stretch, as the shared info revealed. Nevertheless, this is an improvement from what we were expecting, which was Google offering support for five years.
When it comes to colors, the Pixel 8 will give you the choice of Peony Rose, Grey, and Obsidian Black, while the Pixel 8 Pro is going for Sky Blue, Porcelain, and Obsidian Black. The Pixel 8 comes with a slightly smaller screen than its predecessor, but both models shine brighter, with the Pixel 8 Pro supporting up to 2,400 nits peak brightness.
The Pixel 8 is equipped with a 4,575mAh battery, allowing for efficient 27W fast charging and Qi-certified wireless charging up to 18W. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro boasts a larger 5,050mAh battery, supporting faster 30W fast charging and Qi-certified wireless charging up to 23W.
