Hi-res renders of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro show off the colors and designs of the new phones

Now that the 2023 iPhone models have been released, the next stop on this never-ending ride takes us to New York City for the next Made by Google event which will take place on October 4th. On that date, we will see Google unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with pre-orders opening up that very same day. The Pixel Watch 2 will also be unveiled and Google will add Porcelain and Sky Blue versions of the Pixel Buds Pro true wireless earbuds.





Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro units should look like, Pixel 8 Pro , those options will include Sky Blue, Porcelain, and Black Obsidian. For the Pixel 8 , the three color options will be Peony Rose, Grey, and Obsidian Black. If you want to see what theandunits should look like, MySmartPrice has published hi-res renders of these devices in the three colors that it says each model will be available in. For the, those options will include Sky Blue, Porcelain, and Black Obsidian. For the, the three color options will be Peony Rose, Grey, and Obsidian Black.





Pixel 8 models. It is different than anything else on the market today so when you see the rear camera bar, you know that you are looking at a Pixel phone.

The current design of the Pixel models started with the Pixel 6 line in 2021 which featured the rear camera bar which was refined with last year's Pixel 7 series and continues with themodels. It is different than anything else on the market today so when you see the rear camera bar, you know that you are looking at a Pixel phone.









Pixel 8 Pro to include a 6.7-inch OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution (1440p). Under the hood will be the The latest rumors call for theto include a 6.7-inch OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution (1440p). Under the hood will be the Google Tensor G3 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of flash storage. The rear camera array will include a 50MP primary camera, a 64MP ultra-wide camera, a 48MP telephoto camera (using a periscope lens), and a front-facing 11MP selfie snapper. We should see an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor getting rid of one major pain point from past models, and a sensor will take the user's temperature.









Pixel 8 Pro will sport a 4950mAh battery (marketed as 5000mAh) with support for 27W charging. Thewill sport a 4950mAh battery (marketed as 5000mAh) with support for 27W charging. Android 14 will be pre-installed.





The Pixel 8 will feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution (1080p). The Tensor G3 chipset will be powering the phone which will come with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage. The rear bar will include a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera and there is a 10MP front-facing camera,







Stay tuned for our coverage of the Made by Google event.

