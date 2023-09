Here are the expected Pixel 8 colors visualized

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8 expected colors visualized



Pixel 8 expected colors (unofficial names):

Haze

Jade

Licorice

Peony

Here's how these will most likely look like on each individual phone:







We see the matching frame and camera bar of the phones as well, and how it may look from the front.



Pixel 8 Pro expected colors visualized

Pixel 8 Pro



The blue color variant leaked earlier by none other than the prolific leaker Evan Blass , so it's pretty safe to assume it's more or less confirmed as well.









Pixel 8 Pro expected colors (unofficial names):

Jade

Licorice

Porcelain

Sky





Here's how the individual colors may look like in renders by us:









Once again, it's expected the same matching shade to be painted on the frame of the phone and its camera bar. Of course, it is yet unconfirmed whether or not the finish will be matte or glossy, and for this we might have to wait for the official unveiling. Don't forget to share with us your opinion on which Pixel 8 or 8 Pro color looks the best in the comments!



We're now less than a month away from the time when Google will officially unveil its new Pixel 8 lineup - the event is going to happen on October 4. Leaks, and even Google itself, have shown so far more or less what we can expect in terms of the Pixel 8 colors , and we have now gone ahead and created some realistic-lookingrenders so you can see what the colors may look like. We are sharing with you how we imagine thecolors will look like.According to leaks, theand the Pixel 8 Pro will each come in four colors, Haze, Jade, Licorice, and Peony (unofficial names) for theand Porcelain, Jade, Licorice, and Sky for the Pro (also, unofficial names). Now, let's jump into the beautiful renders of theandwe've created for you!Thein the light pink color (Peony from leaked internal info) has already been showcased by Google itself . The teaser video briefly shows the shade of pink we can expect from this phone. The other renders we have created are based on the colors of thewallpapers which leaked not too long ago. These are expected to be thecolors.Thein Porcelain, or white (or however Google ends up naming this color officially), was also showcased by the Mountain View company itself in the same teaser video from earlier, so this one is 100% confirmed. It's a bright light shade, leaning towards beige or a warm white color, which looks actually quite gorgeous.