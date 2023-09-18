Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Here are the expected Pixel 8 colors visualized

Articles Google
Pixel 8 renders
We're now less than a month away from the time when Google will officially unveil its new Pixel 8 lineup - the event is going to happen on October 4. Leaks, and even Google itself, have shown so far more or less what we can expect in terms of the Pixel 8 colors, and we have now gone ahead and created some realistic-looking Pixel 8 renders so you can see what the colors may look like. We are sharing with you how we imagine the Pixel 8 colors will look like.

According to leaks, the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro will each come in four colors, Haze, Jade, Licorice, and Peony (unofficial names) for the Pixel 8 and Porcelain, Jade, Licorice, and Sky for the Pro (also, unofficial names). Now, let's jump into the beautiful renders of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro we've created for you!

Pixel 8 expected colors visualized


The Pixel 8 in the light pink color (Peony from leaked internal info) has already been showcased by Google itself. The teaser video briefly shows the shade of pink we can expect from this phone. The other renders we have created are based on the colors of the Pixel 8 wallpapers which leaked not too long ago. These are expected to be the Pixel 8 colors.


Pixel 8 expected colors (unofficial names):
  • Haze
  • Jade
  • Licorice
  • Peony

Here's how these will most likely look like on each individual phone:

We see the matching frame and camera bar of the phones as well, and how it may look from the front.

Pixel 8 Pro expected colors visualized


The Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain, or white (or however Google ends up naming this color officially), was also showcased by the Mountain View company itself in the same teaser video from earlier, so this one is 100% confirmed. It's a bright light shade, leaning towards beige or a warm white color, which looks actually quite gorgeous.

The blue color variant leaked earlier by none other than the prolific leaker Evan Blass, so it's pretty safe to assume it's more or less confirmed as well.


Pixel 8 Pro expected colors (unofficial names):
  • Jade
  • Licorice
  • Porcelain
  • Sky

Here's how the individual colors may look like in renders by us:


Once again, it's expected the same matching shade to be painted on the frame of the phone and its camera bar. Of course, it is yet unconfirmed whether or not the finish will be matte or glossy, and for this we might have to wait for the official unveiling. Don't forget to share with us your opinion on which Pixel 8 or 8 Pro color looks the best in the comments!
