Here are the expected Pixel 8 colors visualized

Pixel 8 expected colors (unofficial names):

Haze

Jade

Licorice

Peony

Here's how these will most likely look like on each individual phone:







We see the matching frame and camera bar of the phones as well, and how it may look from the front.



Pixel 8 Pro expected colors visualized

Pixel 8 Pro



The blue color variant leaked earlier by none other than the prolific leaker Evan Blass , so it's pretty safe to assume it's more or less confirmed as well.









Pixel 8 Pro expected colors (unofficial names):

Jade

Licorice

Porcelain

Sky





Here's how the individual colors may look like in renders by us:









Once again, it's expected the same matching shade to be painted on the frame of the phone and its camera bar. Of course, it is yet unconfirmed whether or not the finish will be matte or glossy, and for this we might have to wait for the official unveiling. Don't forget to share with us your opinion on which Pixel 8 or 8 Pro color looks the best in the comments!

