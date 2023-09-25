Galaxy S23 FE price: Samsung's possible trump card against the Pixel 8

There were numerous rumors about the Galaxy S22 FE but the phone never saw the light of day. That was a shame because Fan Edition products are an affordable way to experience the core features of the more premium products. The Galaxy S23 FE very much exists though and it could arrive any day now. Leaks have revealed pretty much everything about the handset and now, US pricing for the device has leaked.









Galaxy S21 FE , the Galaxy S23 FE is not expected to pack the same processor as its more premium counterparts. Rumors indicate that in the US, the phone will be fueled by the There are two reasons behind that. Unlike the, theis not expected to pack the same processor as its more premium counterparts. Rumors indicate that in the US, the phone will be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 , which will soon be a two-generation old chip.





Granted, it's still fast enough for most smartphone use cases, but that doesn't change the fact that it isn't Qualcomm's latest chip. But given that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy S23 starts at $799, most people probably won't mind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 if this pricing rumor materializes.





Galaxy S23 FE's rumored triple camera system consisting of a 50MP main, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto camera will probably take pretty decent photos, it won't even be a patch on the Pixel 8 's cameras. The other reason is that Google's forthcoming Pixel 8 is rumored to start at $699. Even though theFE's rumored triple camera system consisting of a 50MP main, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto camera will probably take pretty decent photos, it won't even be a patch on the's cameras.





The Galaxy S23 FE's lower starting price could help Samsung capture those consumers who don't care too much about camera performance.





Galaxy S23 FE's design is Galaxy S23 and Galaxy A54. It will allegedly sport a 6.4-inch 120Hz screen and a 4,500mAh battery. International markets will apparently get the Exynos 2200 chipset. The phone will have 8GB of RAM which will be mated with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. TheFE's design is going to be a mix of theand Galaxy A54. It will allegedly sport a 6.4-inch 120Hz screen and a 4,500mAh battery. International markets will apparently get the Exynos 2200 chipset. The phone will have 8GB of RAM which will be mated with either 128GB or 256GB of storage.



