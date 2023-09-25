Galaxy S23 FE price: Samsung's possible trump card against the Pixel 8
There were numerous rumors about the Galaxy S22 FE but the phone never saw the light of day. That was a shame because Fan Edition products are an affordable way to experience the core features of the more premium products. The Galaxy S23 FE very much exists though and it could arrive any day now. Leaks have revealed pretty much everything about the handset and now, US pricing for the device has leaked.
My Smart Price reports that the Galaxy S23 FE's price will start at $599 in the US. This would make it $100 more affordable than the Galaxy S21 FE and could help it become one of the best budget flagships of the year.
There are two reasons behind that. Unlike the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy S23 FE is not expected to pack the same processor as its more premium counterparts. Rumors indicate that in the US, the phone will be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which will soon be a two-generation old chip.
Granted, it's still fast enough for most smartphone use cases, but that doesn't change the fact that it isn't Qualcomm's latest chip. But given that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy S23 starts at $799, most people probably won't mind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 if this pricing rumor materializes.
The other reason is that Google's forthcoming Pixel 8 is rumored to start at $699. Even though the Galaxy S23 FE's rumored triple camera system consisting of a 50MP main, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto camera will probably take pretty decent photos, it won't even be a patch on the Pixel 8's cameras.
The Galaxy S23 FE's lower starting price could help Samsung capture those consumers who don't care too much about camera performance.
The Galaxy S23 FE's design is going to be a mix of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy A54. It will allegedly sport a 6.4-inch 120Hz screen and a 4,500mAh battery. International markets will apparently get the Exynos 2200 chipset. The phone will have 8GB of RAM which will be mated with either 128GB or 256GB of storage.
Though some earlier rumors had said that the phone would be announced in September, October 4 is now sounding like a more likely launch date, which is when the Pixel 8 will also be revealed.
