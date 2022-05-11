pixel 7 series makes cameo at Google I/O



A little bit of a surprise occurred this morning during the Google I/O Keynote. The Pixel 7 stopped in for a brief visit. Previously rumored changes to the rear camera bar, which surfaced in recent renders , were confirmed by the images that Google projected on the giant screen at the event. The aluminum finish will extend to the end of the camera bar.





Google did mention that the phones will be powered by the second-generation Google Tensor SoC, which will once again focus on AI and Machine Learning helping to bring improved capabilities to speech, photography, video, and security.











The Pixel 7 could be unveiled and released next October; the current Pixel 6 series is the fastest selling Pixel ever and has sold more units than the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 combined. It goes without saying, although it was said, that the Pixel 7 series will ship with Android 13 pre-installed. We expect to see a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1440+ resolution. The image put up by Google at I/O doesn't show a rear fingerprint scanner which leaves us to conclude that the under-display biometric reader will get another shot.



