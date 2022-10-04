There may be no surprises left as every last bit of Pixel 7 details have leaked





Pixel 7 leaks are gaining momentum each day and if this pace continues, Google will have nothing new to reveal about these phones on October 6 , or so it seems.





WinFuture's We saw some leaked specs and videos over the weekend which disclosed previously unheard details about Google's upcoming phones. They did leave out some info but Roland Quandt has filled those gaps today by publishing "the complete official data sheet."





As reports have said and Google itself has let slip, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are incremental upgrades over their predecessors, which was to be expected as last year's models came with a lot of changes, so what most of us were hoping for were refinements anyway.









Today's report reiterates that the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 6.7-inch screen with 3120 x 1440 pixels, a high refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth visuals, and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The panel itself is said to be flat but the Corning Gorilla Glass 7 on top of it gives the illusion of curved sides.





The standard model apparently boasts a 6.32-inch screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a respectable refresh rate of 90Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1,400 nits. It is also protected by the Gorilla Glass 7 Victus.





Both devices will be powered by the in-house Tensor G2 chip which will be based on the slightly more advanced 4nm tech for better performance and lower power consumption.





The Pixel 7 Pro will come with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and the Pixel 7 will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Pixel 7 to feature better camera specs





The Pro's rear camera array is going to get better, contrary to what earlier rumors had said. It will continue using a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide unit but there will be a new 48MP module with more zoom than the Pixel 6 Pro: 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Res Zoom, as opposed to 4x optical zoom and 20x hybrid zoom offered by the predecessor.





The standard model will also feature the Pro's main and ultrawide units and this time around both the phones are rumored to have the same 10.8 MP front camera, though the Pixel 6 will allegedly have an edge as its screen will allow for a slightly wider field of view.





The Pixel 6 Pro will get its predecessor's 5,000mAh cell but will still apparently last three hours longer. The normal model will come equipped with a 259mAh smaller 4,355mAh battery but this shouldn't be a cause for concern as this variant will apparently also have better battery life than its 2021 counterpart.





Quandt believes the Pro has a stainless steel frame, while the standard model has an aluminum frame. Quandt believes the Pro has a stainless steel frame, while the standard model has an aluminum frame.





Also finally returning this year is the facial recognition tech and though not mentioned in today's report, a couple of new software-enabled camera features are also expected.



