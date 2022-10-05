Last-minute leak highlights all the key differences between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Is there such a thing as an excessively leaked phone? Can you get tired of seeing and hearing about a mobile device (or two) ahead of an actual launch event? If your answer to both of those questions is yes, odds are you've been following the incessant churning of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch rumor mill for the last few weeks and especially the last few days.
Of course, all three of those as-yet-unreleased Google-made products have long moved from rumor territory to open secret land, but while pointless announcements have been known to take place in the mobile industry a few times before, what will go down tomorrow, October 6, might take futility to a whole new level.
There's simply nothing we don't already know about Big G's next big things, and if somehow there was still some semblance of confusion or lack of clarity in your minds as to the distinctions between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, a freshly leaked promotional video brings full and complete transparency... albeit in French.
How will the Pixel 7 Pro differ from the "vanilla" Pixel 7?
Even those who might not be particularly fluent in the language of Voltaire, Proust, and... love should have no problem taking away the following Pixel 7 Pro advantages over its little brother from the 60-second clip tweeted by the incredibly prolific SnoopyTech less than 24 hours ahead of Google's big hardware shindig:
- 6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ display vs 6.3-inch FHD+ screen
- Triple rear-facing camera system vs double shooter setup
- 48MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom
- Autofocus capabilities for the 12MP ultra-wide-angle rear camera
- Macro Focus photography skills
- 30x zoom technology
- "Polished" aluminum construction vs matte aluminum finish
- €899 starting price vs €649
Hold on just a second, that latter point is most definitely not a Pixel 7 Pro strength. But it's entirely to be expected when you consider everything else, not to mention that it's been repeatedly reported and thoroughly documented from multiple reliable sources, almost certainly translating to a $250 pricing difference stateside ($899 vs $649).
Let's just sum up the Event here pic.twitter.com/ZSD5EYeGQd— SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) October 5, 2022
Interestingly, there's no mention of the Pixel 7 Pro's superior 120Hz display refresh rate technology in this video (although that probably shouldn't get your hopes up for a last-minute "regular" Pixel 7 upgrade), and the battery life is also largely "neglected", suggesting similar endurance times are in the cards despite an obvious cell capacity advantage for the bigger phone.
What features will the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have in common?
Based strictly on this video, the list of similarities is fairly short, including the following:
- Google Tensor G2 processor
- Titan M2 security chip
- Adaptive Battery functionality for "up to 72 hours" of autonomy with ultra saving mode
- IP68 water and dust resistance
- 50MP primary rear-facing camera
Then again, all recent signs (and common sense) also point to a bunch of other key things that the Pixel 7 duo is likely to share:
- 10.8MP single front-facing camera
- 128 and 256GB storage options
- Android 13 with the exact same stellar long-term software support (and, most likely, annoying short-term instability)
- Wireless charging
- 30W wired charging
- 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
- In-display fingerprint scanner
- Stereo speakers
- eSIM support
- Face Unlock
- Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection
Finally, because the colors showcased in today's video probably need translation as far as their marketing names are concerned for our non-French-speaking readers, we should point out that Google has been kind enough to reveal, well, everything already.
We know for absolutely certain that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will share the same relatively straightforward Obsidian (read black) and Snow (read white) paint jobs while aiming to stand out from today's high-end Android handset crowd with one decidedly more eye-catching hue each. Namely, "Lemongrass" for the small model and "Hazel" for the big one. That's all, folks!
