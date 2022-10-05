Last-minute leak highlights all the key differences between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

ahead





Of course, all three of those as-yet-unreleased Google-made products have long moved from rumor territory to open secret land, but while pointless announcements have been known to take place in the mobile industry a few times before, what will go down tomorrow, October 6 , might take futility to a whole new level.





nothing we don't already know about Big G's next big things, and if somehow there was still some semblance of confusion or lack of clarity in your minds as to the distinctions between the There's simplywe don't already know about Big G's next big things, and if somehow there was still some semblance of confusion or lack of clarity in your minds as to the distinctions between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro , a freshly leaked promotional video brings full and complete transparency... albeit in French.

How will the Pixel 7 Pro differ from the "vanilla" Pixel 7?





Even those who might not be particularly fluent in the language of Voltaire, Proust, and... love should have no problem taking away the following Pixel 7 Pro advantages over its little brother from the 60-second clip tweeted by the incredibly prolific SnoopyTech less than 24 hours ahead of Google 's big hardware shindig:





6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ display vs 6.3-inch FHD+ screen

Triple rear-facing camera system vs double shooter setup

48MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom

Autofocus capabilities for the 12MP ultra-wide-angle rear camera

Macro Focus photography skills

30x zoom technology

"Polished" aluminum construction vs matte aluminum finish

€899 starting price vs €649



not a Pixel 7 Pro strength. But it's entirely to be expected when you consider everything else, not to mention that it's been Hold on just a second, that latter point is most definitelya Pixel 7 Pro strength. But it's entirely to be expected when you consider everything else, not to mention that it's been repeatedly reported and thoroughly documented from multiple reliable sources, almost certainly translating to a $250 pricing difference stateside ($899 vs $649).





Let's just sum up the Event here pic.twitter.com/ZSD5EYeGQd — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) October 5, 2022



Interestingly, there's no mention of the Pixel 7 Pro's superior 120Hz display refresh rate technology in this video (although that probably shouldn't get your hopes up for a last-minute "regular" Pixel 7 upgrade), and the battery life is also largely "neglected", suggesting similar endurance times are in the cards despite an obvious cell capacity advantage for the bigger phone.

What features will the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have in common?





Based strictly on this video, the list of similarities is fairly short, including the following:





Google Tensor G2 processor

Titan M2 security chip

Adaptive Battery functionality for "up to 72 hours" of autonomy with ultra saving mode

IP68 water and dust resistance

50MP primary rear-facing camera



Then again, all recent signs (and common sense) also point to a bunch of other key things that the Pixel 7 duo is likely to share:





10.8MP single front-facing camera

128 and 256GB storage options

Android 13 with the exact same stellar long-term software support (and, most likely, annoying short-term instability)

Wireless charging

30W wired charging

5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

In-display fingerprint scanner

Stereo speakers

eSIM support

Face Unlock

Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection



Finally, because the colors showcased in today's video probably need translation as far as their marketing names are concerned for our non-French-speaking readers, we should point out that Google has been kind enough to reveal, well, everything already.









We know for absolutely certain that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will share the same relatively straightforward Obsidian (read black) and Snow (read white) paint jobs while aiming to stand out from today's high-end Android handset crowd with one decidedly more eye-catching hue each. Namely, "Lemongrass" for the small model and "Hazel" for the big one. That's all, folks!