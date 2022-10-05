Hey Google, your promo material did not do justice to the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro





While paint jobs might not be the most important deciding factor when it comes to phones, shelf appeal does matter and flashy and unique colors can boost the popularity of a phone. Black, white and gray never go out of style, which presumably explains why the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will both come in Obsidian (black) and Snow (white), but there will be two fun options for those who are game for more vibrant hues. The Pixel 7 will be available in Lemongrass (lemony shade) and the Pro in Hazel (greenish gray).





The hands-on videos of the Pixel 7 Pro that have leaked have only shown us the Obsidian model up close but Twitter user dobby the tech elf has published a video of the Hazel model today.





Pixel 7 pro you say? pic.twitter.com/FKAKeXWGq3 — dobby the tech elf (@saiyanpride92) October 5, 2022







Google's marketing images did not do justice to this variant, at least in my opinion. Those images and videos made it look like a phone with a gray-green back panel leaning more towards gray and a champagne bronze camera strip.









Sure, it did look enticing, but the video that has been posted today shows that it is more green than gray and the camera bar is kind of goldenish copper and has a glossy feel to it. In simple words, the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro doesn't exactly have a subtle look to it, which is great because hey, if you want subdued options, you can always go for the white and black variants.













Other than that, the six seconds clip doesn't reveal anything we didn't already know such as there is now a separate cutout for the telephoto camera.



