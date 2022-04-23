Pixel Watch found chilling in a US restaurant ahead of launch
With the Pixel Watch launch allegedly right around the corner, rumors about Google's first smartwatch are starting to intensify. The Mountain View giant has updated its website to make way for the watch and the company also recently filed a trademark for the watch's name. And now, the watch has been spotted in the wild for the first time.
A Pixel Watch prototype was left behind by Google employees
Someone found this Pixel Watch unit at a restaurant
Someone found the Pixel Watch at a US restaurant that was apparently left behind by employees who may have brought it there for testing. That person clicked some images and sent them to Android Central.
The images are in line with previous rumors and leaked images and showcase a circular watch with a near bezel-less display that stretches to the back. Also visible is the silver crown, as well as a pill-shaped button next to it. Earlier reports had suggested that the watch could feature two buttons, including one for summoning the voice assistant. As 9to5Google notes, this setup aligns well with Wear OS 3 UI mockups.
Pixel Watch's crown and pill-shaped button can be seen here
There is a hole below the crown, which could either be for the microphone or the altimeter. The bottom apparently looks metallic but feels like it is glass coated and also has four cutouts, likely for different health-related sensors, such as a heart rate monitor.
This image shows the rear of the Pixel Watch
There is also a diagnostic port at the top, but since this Pixel Watch unit was for testing purposes, the port may not be visible on the final product.
It's hard to say anything about the Pixel Watch Wear OS 3 experience as the person who found the prototype unit said that they weren't able to go past the boot screen that showed the Google logo (shown in the header image).
They were also able to get their hands on a band and it looks as if it attaches directly to the case and is made of jelly-like material, just like Apple Watch sport bands. It appears to be a proprietary band and it looks like you will be restricted to the Google-made ones.
Google employees were seemingly also carrying around the box meant for the watch, and a note on it says : "This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission and Industry Canada, nor has it been tested for compliance with EU regulations," and also that the unit is for internal testing and development only.
Per earlier rumors, the watch will be powered by a Samsung-made chip and could offer 32GB of storage, and this could make it one of the best smartwatches of 2022. Rumors indicate Google may reveal it next month during the I/O conference alongside the Pixel 6a.
