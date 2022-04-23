Pixel Watch found chilling in a US restaurant ahead of launch

A Pixel Watch prototype was left behind by Google employees









Someone found the Pixel Watch at a US restaurant that was apparently left behind by employees who may have brought it there for testing. That person clicked some images and sent them to Android Central





9to5Google The images are in line with previous rumors and leaked images and showcase a circular watch with a near bezel-less display that stretches to the back. Also visible is the silver crown, as well as a pill-shaped button next to it. Earlier reports had suggested that the watch could feature two buttons, including one for summoning the voice assistant. Asnotes, this setup aligns well with Wear OS 3 UI mockups.









There is a hole below the crown, which could either be for the microphone or the altimeter. The bottom apparently looks metallic but feels like it is glass coated and also has four cutouts, likely for different health-related sensors, such as a heart rate monitor.









There is also a diagnostic port at the top, but since this Pixel Watch unit was for testing purposes, the port may not be visible on the final product.





It's hard to say anything about the Pixel Watch Wear OS 3 experience as the person who found the prototype unit said that they weren't able to go past the boot screen that showed the Google logo (shown in the header image).





They were also able to get their hands on a band and it looks as if it attaches directly to the case and is made of jelly-like material, just like Apple Watch sport bands. It appears to be a proprietary band and it looks like you will be restricted to the Google-made ones.









Google employees were seemingly also carrying around the box meant for the watch, and a note on it says : "This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission and Industry Canada, nor has it been tested for compliance with EU regulations," and also that the unit is for internal testing and development only.







