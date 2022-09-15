 The upcoming (not so) affordable Chromecast with Google TV sure looks familiar - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

The upcoming (not so) affordable Chromecast with Google TV sure looks familiar

Accessories Google
1
The upcoming (not so) affordable Chromecast with Google TV sure looks familiar
While Google keeps making it all but impossible for leakers to do their "job" as far as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are concerned, slowly and officially revealing everything there is to know about the two high-end handsets, the Nest smart home devices confirmed for an October 6 launch of their own remain covered in mystery... officially.

Unofficially, we're pretty certain one of these devices will be a long overdue sequel to 2018's "regular" third-gen Chromecast, which obviously won't carry the Nest branding, nonetheless joining Google's already expansive smart home product lineup.

Tipped for several months now to find inspiration in the design and general capabilities of 2020's high-end Chromecast with Google TV while starting at a lower price point sans 4K Ultra HD support, the 1080p-only video streamer is today pictured in a host of promotional images and even certification snapshots of a real-life unit.

These all set in stone what we could previously only suspect, as the so-called Chromecast with Google TV (HD) does indeed look identical to the aforementioned UHD model regularly priced at $49.99. We're talking everything from the dongle itself (rendered in a single white color, at least for the time being) to the HDMI cable attached to it, and yes, the voice remote set to be offered as standard alongside the "affordable" new Chromecast.


The only problem is that your 4K Ultra HD video streaming sacrifice may not save you a whole lot of money after all. That's because Google's upcoming Chromecast HD dongle is now expected to cost $39.99 in the US, up from the $29.99 list price of the admittedly inferior existing entry-level Chromecast with no Google TV and no bundled remote. 

But that doesn't make the rumored $10 gap between the existing (UHD) Chromecast with Google TV and this fast-approaching (HD) Chromecast with Google TV any less... awkward and potentially damaging to the latter's mass appeal. Especially with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, when the higher-end model could well drop to $39.99... yet again.

Of course, it's not too late for Big G to reconsider the retail price of its next-gen base Chromecast digital media player... or for this $40 rumor to simply prove inaccurate. Then again, with "a lot of retailers" reportedly in possession of commercial-ready units already, a release before October 6 feels like a definite possibility, in which case it's unlikely that the starting price will be revised in time for said early debut.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Galaxy S23 will look a lot like the Galaxy S22
The Galaxy S23 will look a lot like the Galaxy S22
Best iPhone 14 Plus screen protectors
Best iPhone 14 Plus screen protectors
How to find recently deleted messages in iOS 16 and recover them
How to find recently deleted messages in iOS 16 and recover them
Best iPhone 14 screen protectors
Best iPhone 14 screen protectors
Microsoft has a big surprise in store for the upcoming Surface Pro 9
Microsoft has a big surprise in store for the upcoming Surface Pro 9
Google's rumored 256GB storage cap for Pixel 7 Pro is a step backward at the wrong time
Google's rumored 256GB storage cap for Pixel 7 Pro is a step backward at the wrong time

Popular stories

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless