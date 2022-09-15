The upcoming (not so) affordable Chromecast with Google TV sure looks familiar





Unofficially, we're pretty certain one of these devices will be a long overdue sequel to 2018's "regular" third-gen Chromecast , which obviously won't carry the Nest branding, nonetheless joining Google 's already expansive smart home product lineup.









These all set in stone what we could previously only suspect, as the so-called Chromecast with Google TV (HD) does indeed look identical to the aforementioned UHD model regularly priced at $49.99. We're talking everything from the dongle itself (rendered in a single white color, at least for the time being) to the HDMI cable attached to it, and yes, the voice remote set to be offered as standard alongside the "affordable" new Chromecast.









The only problem is that your 4K Ultra HD video streaming sacrifice may not save you a whole lot of money after all. That's because Google's upcoming Chromecast HD dongle is now expected to cost $39.99 in the US, up from the $29.99 list price of the admittedly inferior existing entry-level Chromecast with no Google TV and no bundled remote.





But that doesn't make the rumored $10 gap between the existing (UHD) Chromecast with Google TV and this fast-approaching (HD) Chromecast with Google TV any less... awkward and potentially damaging to the latter's mass appeal. Especially with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, when the higher-end model could well drop to $39.99... yet again.





Of course, it's not too late for Big G to reconsider the retail price of its next-gen base Chromecast digital media player... or for this $40 rumor to simply prove inaccurate. Then again, with "a lot of retailers" reportedly in possession of commercial-ready units already, a release before October 6 feels like a definite possibility, in which case it's unlikely that the starting price will be revised in time for said early debut.