'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro





One of the big things that the company undoubtedly wanted to keep a secret was the release schedule of the two stock Android-running powerhouses, but as so many times before, that's where Front Page Tech's Jon Prosse r comes in.

Here are the dates you want to circle in your calendar





October 6 - pre-orders

October 13 - availability start



That's it, that's the full story, at least according to some "very reputable sources" cited by Prosser that shall unsurprisingly remain unnamed. Naturally, Google also plans to hold a proper announcement event for the highly anticipated Pixel 7 duo, which should coincide with the aforementioned October 6 pre-order start.





Actual shipments and in-store sales are then likely to kick off just a week later, unlike last year, when the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were formally announced on October 19 and commercially released on October 28.









It's definitely worth highlighting that Big G seemingly wants to accelerate the availability timeline of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro compared to their forerunners, and while a couple of weeks may not feel that significant in the grand scheme of things, it certainly suggests we might be dealing with more mature and refined products this fall. Unless, of course, the company's plans end up changing between now and early October, which is always a possibility and has known to happen in the past for both Google and other top mobile brands like Samsung.





October 6 and 13 are Thursdays, in case you're wondering, falling in line with the day of the week when both 2020's Pixel 5 and 2021's Pixel 6 duo started selling. Interestingly, no Pixel handset in the family's history was ever released just seven days after an announcement, further suggesting Google has an unprecedented grip on manufacturing here, looking to strike while the iron is hot and possibly give Apple some stiffer than ever competition.

Do the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have what it takes?





That, of course, is the million, nay, billion, nay, multi-billion-dollar question we'll only be able to answer after we get our hands on these second-gen Tensor-powered bad boys and check out the fluidity and stability of the user experience.















