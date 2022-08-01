'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Made official almost three whole months ago, Google's next high-end smartphones are not yet fully detailed... for a fairly obvious reason. Although the search giant essentially tried to combat unauthorized leaks by showcasing the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in all their glory months ahead of their actual launch, said launch is still a while away.
One of the big things that the company undoubtedly wanted to keep a secret was the release schedule of the two stock Android-running powerhouses, but as so many times before, that's where Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser comes in.
Here are the dates you want to circle in your calendar
- October 6 - pre-orders
- October 13 - availability start
That's it, that's the full story, at least according to some "very reputable sources" cited by Prosser that shall unsurprisingly remain unnamed. Naturally, Google also plans to hold a proper announcement event for the highly anticipated Pixel 7 duo, which should coincide with the aforementioned October 6 pre-order start.
Actual shipments and in-store sales are then likely to kick off just a week later, unlike last year, when the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were formally announced on October 19 and commercially released on October 28.
It's definitely worth highlighting that Big G seemingly wants to accelerate the availability timeline of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro compared to their forerunners, and while a couple of weeks may not feel that significant in the grand scheme of things, it certainly suggests we might be dealing with more mature and refined products this fall. Unless, of course, the company's plans end up changing between now and early October, which is always a possibility and has known to happen in the past for both Google and other top mobile brands like Samsung.
October 6 and 13 are Thursdays, in case you're wondering, falling in line with the day of the week when both 2020's Pixel 5 and 2021's Pixel 6 duo started selling. Interestingly, no Pixel handset in the family's history was ever released just seven days after an announcement, further suggesting Google has an unprecedented grip on manufacturing here, looking to strike while the iron is hot and possibly give Apple some stiffer than ever competition.
Do the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have what it takes?
That, of course, is the million, nay, billion, nay, multi-billion-dollar question we'll only be able to answer after we get our hands on these second-gen Tensor-powered bad boys and check out the fluidity and stability of the user experience.
It's no big secret that persistent bugs have been the main reason why the otherwise promising Pixel 6 and 6 Pro (mostly) failed to live up to their potential, selling well... by in-house Google smartphone standards while not exactly rivaling the mainstream popularity of Apple's iPhone 13 or Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineups.
This is Google's complete Pixel portfolio including the 7 and 7 Pro, first-ever Watch, Buds Pro, and upcoming Tablet.
From a design perspective, the Pixel 7 duo is certainly not aiming to fix what ain't broken, instead polishing the overall appearance of arguably Google's best-looking slabs yet and revising the rear camera modules. Said cameras are likely to go largely unchanged in terms of hardware specifications while undoubtedly receiving a bunch of potentially significant software upgrades, with the already high-quality OLED screen on the large model also due for a subtle but meaningful improvement.
All in all, it's currently a little difficult to get super-excited about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro's expected upgrades (or apparent lack thereof), but if Google gets the prices right (which is arguably already true for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro) and the software experience clean and smooth, we could definitely be looking at two stronger-than-ever candidates for the title of overall best phone money can buy this holiday season.
01 Aug, 2022'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
02 Jun, 2022Someone got their hands on a perfectly usable Pixel 7 Pro prototype
31 May, 2022Samsung may be reconsidering chip strategy for Galaxy phones but Google will still stick with it for Tensor 2
30 May, 2022Pixel 7 and 7 Pro might be joined by a third variant A wild Google Pixel 7 prototype appeared on eBay, but you can no longer bid for it
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: