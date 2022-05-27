New leak 'confirms' Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will share many key specs with the Pixel 6 duo





Of course, it doesn't take a very skilled psychic to anticipate all the official details will be out at some point in October, but why wait that long when the full display info has already been uncovered by the almost always trustworthy folks at 9To5Google

No big (or even small) upgrades in the pipeline





While this is merely a piece of a much larger puzzle, there's really no way around it - it's underwhelming (at the very least) to hear that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will likely use the exact same screens as their 2021 predecessors.





We're not just talking identical specs, mind you, but identical Samsung-made components, at least based on the unchanged S6E3FC3 and S6E3HC3 designations of the two panels found in new drivers.









Let's not mince words here, this looks like pure laziness on Google 's part, essentially guaranteeing that there aren't even minor display hardware improvements coming over the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro , let alone the 120Hz refresh rate upgrade many fans of last year's vanilla model undoubtedly fantasized about all this time.





To be perfectly clear, the Pixel 7 is now bound to sport the same 2400 x 1080 screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate technology as the 6.4-inch Pixel 6, with the Pixel 7 Pro looking all but certain to share its 3120 x 1440 pixel count and 120Hz support with 2021's stock Android-running 6.7-inch giant.





That being said, the "regular-sized" Pixel 7 is tipped to slightly shrink its predecessor's screen real estate (and overall body), while the 7 Pro could maximize battery life by adopting a native 1080p mode. That's definitely not an ideal "list" of changes, but for what it's worth, screen resolution, refresh rate, and the overall quality of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro panels were never a serious impediment for the two's potential buyers.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro vs the competition





Because it's a little too early to know exactly how the fall competition will look, we're just going to compare these newly "confirmed" display specs with those of some of the best phones money can buy at the moment.





Unfortunately for Google, it's hard to find a worthy (high-end) candidate for that title limited to 90Hz refresh rate capabilities, as even recent additions to mid-range OnePlus lineups can go all the way up to 120Hz for smoother gaming (at least in theory) and a more fluid overall content playing experience.













Hopefully, the Pixel 7 will offset this glaring flaw with a low enough price (ideally, even lower than $600), with the same (unlikely) dream for the Pixel 7 Pro being kept alive by that thing's striking similarities with its predecessor as well. On paper, of course, the Pixel 7 Pro is expected to largely match the display technology of Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra while (slightly) exceeding the iPhone 13 Pro Max 's screen resolution and pixel density.





Still, other areas of the Pixel 6 Pro definitely need to be vastly improved in order for the 7 Pro to, well, justify its existence, which means everything hinges on the cameras and processing power now.