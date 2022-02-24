Google's vanilla Pixel 7 leaks out in high-quality 'cloudy white' renders





With the mid-range Pixel 6a leaked in high-res factory CAD-based renders all the way back in November 2021, however, it shouldn't really come as a surprise that the premium Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are both getting the same treatment ahead of their expected joint commercial debut in October 2022.

Now that's more like it!





Given that October is still over seven months away and Google seems to have enough on its plate with all those annoying Pixel 6 bugs that simply refuse to get quashed, the rough and sketchy Pixel 7 renders leaked yesterday would have been acceptable for a little while longer, making the waiting feel just a tad easier to bear.













This is pretty much just as similar to its predecessor as the 7 Pro, at least at first glance, sporting a perfectly flat display with fairly generous bezels (by 2022 high-end standards), as well as a centered hole punch, and perhaps most notably, a bulging rear camera module that extends around the handset's frame, arguably blending into its overall design a tiny bit better.





Another interesting detail that could easily go unnoticed but is definitely worth highlighting is the color Steve H., aka @OnLeaks, chose to render the non-Pro Pixel 7 in. This is unlikely to be used merely for illustration purposes, so we can safely assume the flat-screened device will come to market in a Cloudy White hue in addition to the same Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, and Sorta Seafoam flavors as the "regular" Pixel 6





If that happens to look (or sound) familiar, it's probably because the Pixel 6 Pro is currently available in white, as well as Sorta Sunny and Stormy Black. This could prove to be an important change, perhaps signaling that Google plans to make and ship a significantly larger number of units starting in the fall.

Expected dimensions and specifications





While it's clearly far too early for any guarantees, the largely unchanged external appearance of the Pixel 7 strongly suggests the internals will not be radically upgraded either. Powered by a second-gen Tensor processor that does have plenty of room for improvement , this presumably inexpensive bad boy is tipped to settle for two rear-facing shooters and an 8-megapixel selfie cam while sporting a screen measuring anywhere from 6.2 to 6.4 inches in diagonal.









At 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm, the Pixel 7 is purportedly shorter, narrower, and slightly thinner overall compared to the 6.4-inch Pixel 6, and with no obvious bezel trim, the only way to achieve those measurements is through a reduction of the screen real estate. It remains to be seen if the 4,600mAh or so battery capacity will also be reduced, although oddly enough, the folks at Carhp actually expect that number to grow to "approximately" 5,000mAh... somehow.





When taking the beefy camera bump into consideration, the device thickness is likely to jump to almost 11.5mm, which is... not that bad. Meanwhile, a 512GB storage option could join the existing 128 and 256 gig variants, although for the time being, that should probably be treated as largely unfounded speculation, as is the case with a 50MP primary rear-facing camera.





There are also no words on whether or not Google might be planning to improve the display resolution and refresh rate of the Pixel 6 for its non-Pro successor, so there's really not much we can do but wait and see how everything will turn out.

