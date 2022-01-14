All 5G iPhone 14 models could come with 120Hz refresh rate





For example, if you're playing a graphic-intense video game, the 120Hz refresh rate will kick in enhancing the look and feel of the game. But when static content such as a text or email is being viewed, the refresh rate drops down to help save the battery on the phone. As we noted, only the "Pro" variants of the iPhone 13 feature a ProMotion display, but this is expected to change with the Apple iPhone 14 series.

Which iPhone 14 models are expected to have a 120Hz ProMotion display this year?







According to a note sent to clients by Haitong International Securities' analyst Jeff Pu and obtained by MacRumors , Apple will be offering the 120Hz ProMotion display on all four of its 2022 iPhone 14 handsets. We expect to see a change made to the iPhone 14 lineup with the removal of the iPhone 14 mini. The four variants we expect to see are the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.





We might hear about several situations where consumers complain that they thought that they had purchased the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 model only to discover that the phone they purchased was the iPhone 14 Max and not the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Nonetheless, all four models will sport the 120Hz refresh rate ProMotion display this year if Pu is correct.





The analyst previously forecast that the iPhone 14 Pro units would each carry 8GB of memory with 6GB included on the 2022 non-Pro versions. But he has since revised that prediction and now says that in an effort to keep costs down, all four iPhone 14 phones will sport 6GB of RAM. Last year's iPhone 13 Pro models were equipped with 6GB of RAM while the non-Pro units came with 4GB of memory.

The iPhone 14 Pro models will reportedly feature a 48MP Wide camera with 4:1 pixel binning







This is a spec that consumers cannot compare "apple-to-apple" with Android handsets. Because of differences in the way that iOS and Android work, iPhone models require less RAM. Android phones now top out at 12GB to 16GB of storage (not including the 20GB of RAM found on the ZTE Axon 30 which includes 12GB of virtual RAM).











The analyst also expects the iPhone 14 Pro models to start with 256GB of storage, up from 128GB. We expect that 512GB and 1TB storage options will also be available. Pu says that the iPhone 14 non-Pro models will start with 64GB of storage which seems strange considering that last year's versions started with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.





Apple likes to stay with the traditional and as a result, you can expect it to unveil the 2022 iPhone 14 series in approximately eight months. The iPhone 13 line was made official on September 14th of last year. For this year's event, everyone is waiting to see whether the notch is finally replaced, at least on the Pro models of the phone.







The latest rumor calls for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to come equipped with a pill-shaped cutout on the center of the front screen with an additional hole punch opening next to it.