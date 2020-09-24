Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

The Pixel 5 leaks in green, along with the new Google TV Chromecast dongle

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 24, 2020, 8:29 AM

Google is preparing to release the Pixel 5 on our unsuspecting heads, and Roland Quandt already leaked everything there is to know about it, including the sweet midrange Pixel 5 price

The same Roland, however, now has something equally juicy to show us - the Pixel 5 in green, chillaxing next to the new Google TV dongle that is supposed to replace Chromecast and comes with its own remote.


There is also the upcoming Nest Audio smart speaker present in the picture, indicating that an announcement of a whole new ecosystem is near. 

Likely to fit as part of Google's Nest home automation brand now, the new Google TV/Chromecast dongle will include Netflix and Disney+ apps, Google's Stadia gaming, and come with its own remote that you see in the picture for a suggested $49 price tag, not bad at all.

As for the Pixel 5, it will carry a Snapdragon 765G chip with 5G connectivity, a 12MP main and 12MP ultrawide angle cameras, a 6.01-inch OLED display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage, plus a finally decent 4000mAh battery capacity, all in the sweet $599-$699 price range, any takers? 

Related phones

Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

