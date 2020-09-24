The Pixel 5 leaks in green, along with the new Google TV Chromecast dongle
Google is preparing to release the Pixel 5 on our unsuspecting heads, and Roland Quandt already leaked everything there is to know about it, including the sweet midrange Pixel 5 price.
Just Android and chill. New #Pixel5 (greeen!) #GoogleTV #Chromecast and #NestAudio all in one place: pic.twitter.com/0OsT9Rlr6I— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 24, 2020
There is also the upcoming Nest Audio smart speaker present in the picture, indicating that an announcement of a whole new ecosystem is near.
Likely to fit as part of Google's Nest home automation brand now, the new Google TV/Chromecast dongle will include Netflix and Disney+ apps, Google's Stadia gaming, and come with its own remote that you see in the picture for a suggested $49 price tag, not bad at all.
As for the Pixel 5, it will carry a Snapdragon 765G chip with 5G connectivity, a 12MP main and 12MP ultrawide angle cameras, a 6.01-inch OLED display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage, plus a finally decent 4000mAh battery capacity, all in the sweet $599-$699 price range, any takers?