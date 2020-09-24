Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Android Google 5G

Google Pixel 4a (5G) press renders leak days before event

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 24, 2020, 6:42 AM
Google Pixel 4a (5G) press renders leak days before event
Google is holding a virtual unveiling event next week for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G). The former dominated the news only a few days ago when it leaked out in full, and today it’s the turn of the latter.

A Google Pixel 4a with a bigger display


British retailer John Lewis has published a retail listing for the mid-range Google Pixel 4a, which is due for release in the UK next week. But rather than using the associated press renders, John Lewis has accidentally included images of the unannounced Pixel 4a (5G).

The marketing photos, which were first spotted by 9to5Google, corroborate previously leaked details such as the punch-hole display complete with slim bezels and a slightly thicker chin.

In this instance, Google has selected a bigger 6.2-inch OLED panel for its smartphone rather than the 5.8-inch display used on other models. It has adopted a Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080p) resolution as well.

Completing the package is an in-ear speaker towards the top edge of the frame and two buttons on the right side – an elongated volume rocker and a white-colored contrasting power key.

The Pixel 4a (5G) also has an extra camera


Whereas the front of the Google Pixel 4a (5G) looks virtually identical to the cheaper Pixel 4a, some important changes have been made on the rear. Specifically, the camera department has received a pretty hefty upgrade.

Leading the way is a 12.2-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter that supports a 107-degree field-of-view. The Pixel 4a (5G) supports 4K video at 60fps and 1080p video at up to 240fps.

The front-facing selfie camera reportedly boasts an 8-megapixel resolution and a wide 83-degree field-of-view for better group photos. As with all Pixel smartphones, Google’s brilliant Night Sight feature should be supported in low-light conditions.

All of this has been borrowed from the pricier Pixel 5 flagship and ultimately helps position the cheaper Pixel 4a (5G) as one of the best camera phones on the market, regardless of price.

5G support (duh!), a headphone jack, and more


The similarities with the Pixel 5 continue on the inside because Google has fitted the Pixel 4a (5G) with the same Snapdragon 765G chipset. It’s not as powerful as the Snapdragon 865 that powers recent Android flagships or the A14 Bionic that’ll power the iPhone 12, but it’s still a very capable chipset and enables 5G connectivity.

It sits alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software side of things, customers can expect stock Android 11 straight out of the box.

Other features include a 3,800mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging but no wireless charging tech. There’s a fan-favorite 3.5mm headphone jack too.

Google Pixel 4a (5G) announcement, release date, price


Google will announce the Pixel 4a (5G) next Wednesday, September 30, at the recently announced 'Launch Night In' event. Shipments should start next month and the phone is expected to arrive in black and white.

As for pricing, the internet giant has suggested it will price the Pixel 4a (5G) at $499 in the United States. In the UK and Europe, it should retail at £499 and €499 respectively.

Related phones

Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Is Apple using scare tactics to sell the Watch?
Popular stories
LG Wing hands-on: what does the LG Wing do?
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know

Popular stories

Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro/Max vs iPhone 11 Pro/Max

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless