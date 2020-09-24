Google Pixel 4a (5G) press renders leak days before event

The Pixel 4a (5G) also has an extra camera

Whereas the front of the Google Pixel 4a (5G) looks virtually identical to the cheaper Pixel 4a, some important changes have been made on the rear. Specifically, the camera department has received a pretty hefty upgrade.Leading the way is a 12.2-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter that supports a 107-degree field-of-view. The Pixel 4a (5G) supports 4K video at 60fps and 1080p video at up to 240fps.The front-facing selfie camera reportedly boasts an 8-megapixel resolution and a wide 83-degree field-of-view for better group photos. As with all Pixel smartphones, Google’s brilliant Night Sight feature should be supported in low-light conditions.