Google Pixel 4a (5G) press renders leak days before event
A Google Pixel 4a with a bigger display
British retailer John Lewis has published a retail listing for the mid-range Google Pixel 4a, which is due for release in the UK next week. But rather than using the associated press renders, John Lewis has accidentally included images of the unannounced Pixel 4a (5G).
Completing the package is an in-ear speaker towards the top edge of the frame and two buttons on the right side – an elongated volume rocker and a white-colored contrasting power key.
The Pixel 4a (5G) also has an extra camera
Whereas the front of the Google Pixel 4a (5G) looks virtually identical to the cheaper Pixel 4a, some important changes have been made on the rear. Specifically, the camera department has received a pretty hefty upgrade.
Leading the way is a 12.2-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter that supports a 107-degree field-of-view. The Pixel 4a (5G) supports 4K video at 60fps and 1080p video at up to 240fps.
The front-facing selfie camera reportedly boasts an 8-megapixel resolution and a wide 83-degree field-of-view for better group photos. As with all Pixel smartphones, Google’s brilliant Night Sight feature should be supported in low-light conditions.
All of this has been borrowed from the pricier Pixel 5 flagship and ultimately helps position the cheaper Pixel 4a (5G) as one of the best camera phones on the market, regardless of price.
5G support (duh!), a headphone jack, and more
The similarities with the Pixel 5 continue on the inside because Google has fitted the Pixel 4a (5G) with the same Snapdragon 765G chipset. It’s not as powerful as the Snapdragon 865 that powers recent Android flagships or the A14 Bionic that’ll power the iPhone 12, but it’s still a very capable chipset and enables 5G connectivity.
It sits alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software side of things, customers can expect stock Android 11 straight out of the box.
Other features include a 3,800mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging but no wireless charging tech. There’s a fan-favorite 3.5mm headphone jack too.
Google Pixel 4a (5G) announcement, release date, price
Google will announce the Pixel 4a (5G) next Wednesday, September 30, at the recently announced 'Launch Night In' event. Shipments should start next month and the phone is expected to arrive in black and white.
As for pricing, the internet giant has suggested it will price the Pixel 4a (5G) at $499 in the United States. In the UK and Europe, it should retail at £499 and €499 respectively.