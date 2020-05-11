The Google Pixel 4a design leaks, launch may be at the Android 11 Beta release event

The announcement of Google's next iteration of its midrange line of phones, the Pixel 4a, is fast approaching, and we've already had the phone leak profusely from various sources detailing its specs and general looks.





Just like the Pixel 3a before it, the Pixel 4a is expected to arrive in a plastic from, which should be enough to tell you that there will be no wireless charging or mmWave 5G connectivity antennas to speak of. Granted, the Pixel 4a price is also tipped to he $399, so we wouldn't expect those anyway.





While waiting on Google to announce the phone, a few case makers are hard at work using leaked CAD renders and insider tips to craft cases for it, and one of those just had its wares leak out, depicting the final design of Google's next budget warrior.









Google Pixel 4a specs





A 5.8" FHD+ OLED display with punch hole

Octa-core Snapdragon 730 processor

6GB/64GB memory

12MP main and 8MP front cameras

3080mAh battery

18W charging





The plastic design is actually a breath of fresh air compared to all those heavy glass phones lately that we constantly have to baby, but what else would be under the hood? Well, rumor has it we will get a 5.81 inches OLED panel with Full HD+ at 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. Thus, we are getting a slight bump in screen size and resolution compared to last year's model.



Moving on to what will make the Pixel 4a tick - a midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset is expected to be in store - an octa-core affair, but with 4G LTE connectivity only. Google is not one to go generous on RAM and storage in its phones, so we'd expect a 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/126GB storage models at the most. All that jazz should be backed up be a comparatively smallish 3080 mAh battery, and we really wish that part of the rumor mill get it wrong, despite the fast 18W charging brick.



The main camera of the Pixel 4a is tipped to keep its 12MP resolution, with optically stabilized sensor, as well as software image stabilization. The larger screen in the same package size means that we will be getting something other than a notch this year, and it will likely come in the punch-hole form of the front camera. The selfie snapper is expected to sport a 8-megapixel count with a field of view of 84 degrees, or, the same unit we have on the Pixel 4a predecessor.





Since the phone would most likely be running on a Snapdragon 730 processor, don't expect some video definition or frame rate wonders. The Pixel 4a is probably going to sport the video recording specs of its immediate predecessor, the Pixel 4 , namely 1080p video at 30-120 frames per second, slow- motion HD video at 240 fps, and maximum 4K footage at 30 FPS for the rear camera, or 1080p at 30 FPS recording at the front.





Google Pixel 4a release date









In 2020, however, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the May 12 Google I/O conference was cancelled as a physical event, and then "in any capacity." We were waiting on Google to announce how and in what form it will be held, and last week the team from Mountain View delivered by scheduling a June 3 Android 11 Beta launch show event.









This trendy online-only event is obviously supposed to replace the Google I/O, so what could it show? You know, we are interested not just because of Android 11, although that's interesting too, but we already have a developer preview to play with. Rather because of the eventual Google Pixel 4a announcement.





While we already have one interim announcement date for the phone, set for May 22, it is based on someone taking a peek at Vodafone's internal system in Germany, and claiming that's when the Pixel 4a will be available there.





It's hard to know with certainty what these internal documents mean - general or Vodafone warehouses availability - but the June 3 Android 11 Beta launch show also seems like a more probable event candidate for the launch of the Pixel 4a.





After all, Google promises announcements and a "bunch of other stuff, we are not ready to tell you about" that it hopes "doesn't get leaked." Given the abundance of 4a leaks (heck, we even got a camera samples preview), this may be Google's tongue-in-cheek way to hint at an eventual Pixel 4a unveiling at its online event that is set to replace the 2020 I/O conference. In any case, we will know soon enough.