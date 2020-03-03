Google I/O 2020 is canceled due to the coronavirus
The coronavirus has claimed another tech victim. After forcing the cancelation of the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show held in Barcelona every February and some other yearly tech events, the global spreading of the COVID-19 disease has forced the cancellation of Google I/O 2020. The developer conference was scheduled to take place May 12-14 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.
Traditionally, Google has introduced new features of the next Android build during the developer conference. And Google employees also hold talks with developers discussing different topics. Some of these sessions could also be livestreamed to developers.
Facebook has already canceled its F8 developer conference scheduled for May and Microsoft has done the same for its 2020 Game Developers Conference which was supposed to take place this month. Apple's WWDC 2020 developer conference, typically held in June, could also be at risk.
Most companies are taking the safe route this year and with no end to the spread of the coronavirus in sight, we might see other events get canceled as well. IFA 2020 is scheduled to take place in Berlin from September 4th through September 9th. Half a year away, the show's organizers still have some time to decide whether they need to pull the plug on this year's event.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):