Google made this change to the Camera app on the new Pixels to preserve your mental health
Here's a good trivia question that you can try to answer. What percentage of the photographs snapped on Android devices use the front-facing selfie camera? The answer, according to a blog posted on Thursday by Google, is a resounding 70%. Google Photos labels 24 billion photos as being self-portraits. Perhaps the reason why we take so many selfies is that it has become entertaining to shoot these self-portraits.
For the benefit of the mental health of selfie users, Google says that on its latest three phones (Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5) the face retouching options in the Camera app will be disabled by default. And an upcoming update will remove the "beauty" name from these apps and instead "descriptive icons," and labels will be used. Additionally, if a face retouching feature is employed, the user will know how it works and more importantly, the changes that it makes to his or her face before it is ever employed.
Google says that its partners have similar beliefs and specifically mentions Snapchat. The search giant notes, "An app that shares our beliefs is Snapchat. Their default camera experience is always unfiltered, and you have the option to opt-in to lenses. Lens Studio also uses value-neutral terms for its facial retouching feature, and is committed to continuing to make improvements in this area."
Some of you might scoff at the idea that taking selfies could affect your mental health. But Google did some research and conducted multiple tests while also discussing this subject with mental health and child experts worldwide. What the company discovered was that you could end up creating an unrealistic image of yourself that is enhanced by filters. And if you don't know that a filter is making you look better, you could be setting yourself up for some serious disappointment that could impact your mental health.