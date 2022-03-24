 Google I/O 2022: what to expect and how to watch - PhoneArena

Articles Android Google

Google I/O 2022: what to expect and how to watch

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
As we recently learned, Google will conduct its annual developer conference, Google I/O, from May 11th through May 12th. But Google I/O isn't only a conference for developers. Google traditionally uses the event to announce new hardware, software, and updates to its apps and services, which is news any tech fan would appreciate. So let's see what we expect Google to reveal this year at Google I/O 2022.

Although there haven't been many leaks around this year's Google I/O, we expect Google to make at least a few exciting announcements during Google I/O 2022, including an overview of...

Android 13


We expect that Google will publicly show Android 13 at I/O 2022. After all, the tech giant announces a new version of Android at every Google I/O conference. It has already released a preview of Android 13 to developers so that they can start testing their apps ahead of time.

Android 13 could bring new theme styles, revamped media controls and more


Because Android 13 will possibly have many new features, we will just highlight only a few of them here. If you want to learn more about the new features Android 13 could bring, visit: Android 13: Everything you need to know.

Android 13 may enable you to open notifications in a split-screen mode and have the ability to turn on the dark theme automatically when it is time for bed. You will be able to set a schedule for your phone to enable the dark theme at a specific time, which might be really useful because the light theme can strain your eyes in a dark setting, and also, with the dark theme enabled, your phone will have better battery life.

Android 13 may also be able to notify you when it detects that an app is excessively draining your battery in the background. The notification will appear once every 24 hours if you don't dismiss the message or the process hasn't stopped, and it continues to drain your battery. Also, with Android 13, you will possibly be able to control the brightness of your flashlight too.

Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch is something that has been rumored for years. It was first rumored that it would come in October 2021, but it got delayed. The reason, back then, was the global chip shortage crisis. But now, we have some hope that the wait will be over soon. In a tweet, leaker Jon Prosser stated that, according to his sources, Google might announce the long-awaited Google Pixel Watch at this year's Google I/O.





What to expect from the Google Pixel Watch?


From the renders all across the internet, we can see that the Google Pixel Watch may have a round shape with a round display. It has been rumored that it may have an Exynos W920 chip, which is the same chipset that Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 has, or a different chipset that might be marketed as Tensor silicon.

Another rumor suggests that the Google Pixel Watch will contain 32GB of storage, the same as the Apple Watch and twice as much as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series. Also, we expect to see the Google Pixel Watch running Wear OS 3, which is currently only used on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic smartwatches.

According to rumors, the Google Pixel Watch will come in three colors: Gray, Black, and Gold. As for the price, we expect to see the watch positioned between $300 and $400.

Google Pixel 6a

It was first rumored that Google would announce the budget Google Pixel 6a at this year's Google I/O. But now, there is a high probability that we may not see the Google Pixel 6a during the conference in May. As leaker Jon Prosser recently tweeted, according to his sources, Google will push the announcement date of the Pixel 6a to July. The reason for Google's decision was once again the global chip shortage crisis.


What do we expect the Google Pixel 6a to have under the hood?


There is a high probability that the Google Pixel 6a will come with the same Google Tensor chipset as the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. In Geekbench records, the Pixel 6a processor had very similar performance to the Pixel 6. Also, we expect to see only 6 GB of RAM in the Google Pixel 6a.

Other possible specs for the Google Pixel 6a are:
  • 6.2-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate
  • 12.2MP primary Sony IMX363 imaging sensor
  • Secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor
  • 8MP front camera with IMX355 sensor
  • 4,800mAh battery
  • 30W fast charging
  • 128GB storage
  • 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm dimensions

How to watch Google I/O 2022


This year's Google I/O will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. As a spokesperson from Google stated, "This year's event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience and is completely free and open to everyone virtually."

You will be able to watch the event directly on YouTube. But for your convenience, we will embed the live stream video directly into this article. So, stay tuned to PhoneArena and be ready! Don't worry if you won't be able to watch the live stream of Google I/O 2022; the conference will be later available to watch on demand.

