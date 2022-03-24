Google I/O 2022: what to expect and how to watch

Google I/O 2022: what to expect and how to watch0
Android 13
Android 13 could bring new theme styles, revamped media controls and more
Because Android 13 will possibly have many new features, we will just highlight only a few of them here. If you want to learn more about the new features Android 13 could bring, visit: Android 13: Everything you need to know.
Android 13 may also be able to notify you when it detects that an app is excessively draining your battery in the background. The notification will appear once every 24 hours if you don't dismiss the message or the process hasn't stopped, and it continues to drain your battery. Also, with Android 13, you will possibly be able to control the brightness of your flashlight too.
Google Pixel Watch
Pixel Watch— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 21, 2022
I’m hearing that Google is planning on launching it on Thursday, May 26th — over year since we leaked it.
This is the first we’ve seen a set date on the device behind the scenes.
Google is known for pushing back dates — but if they do, we’ll know pic.twitter.com/Kk0D4Bom6d
What to expect from the Google Pixel Watch?
From the renders all across the internet, we can see that the Google Pixel Watch may have a round shape with a round display. It has been rumored that it may have an Exynos W920 chip, which is the same chipset that Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 has, or a different chipset that might be marketed as Tensor silicon.
Another rumor suggests that the Google Pixel Watch will contain 32GB of storage, the same as the Apple Watch and twice as much as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series. Also, we expect to see the Google Pixel Watch running Wear OS 3, which is currently only used on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic smartwatches.
According to rumors, the Google Pixel Watch will come in three colors: Gray, Black, and Gold. As for the price, we expect to see the watch positioned between $300 and $400.
Google Pixel 6a
as i mentioned in today’s show:— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 4, 2022
i am hearing that google has delayed the pixel 6a until late july. (chip shortage)
pixel watch is still may 26th, but the source believes it could soon be pushed as well.https://t.co/iqoh9RlCzk
What do we expect the Google Pixel 6a to have under the hood?
Other possible specs for the Google Pixel 6a are:
- 6.2-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate
- 12.2MP primary Sony IMX363 imaging sensor
- Secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor
- 8MP front camera with IMX355 sensor
- 4,800mAh battery
- 30W fast charging
- 128GB storage
- 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm dimensions
How to watch Google I/O 2022
This year's Google I/O will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. As a spokesperson from Google stated, "This year's event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience and is completely free and open to everyone virtually."
You will be able to watch the event directly on YouTube. But for your convenience, we will embed the live stream video directly into this article. So, stay tuned to PhoneArena and be ready! Don't worry if you won't be able to watch the live stream of Google I/O 2022; the conference will be later available to watch on demand.
