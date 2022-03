Google I/O 2022: what to expect and how to watch

Pixel Watch I’m hearing that Google is planning on launching it on Thursday, May 26th — over year since we leaked it. This is the first we’ve seen a set date on the device behind the scenes. Google is known for pushing back dates — but if they do, we’ll know pic.twitter.com/Kk0D4Bom6d

From the renders all across the internet, we can see that the Google Pixel Watch may have a round shape with a round display. It has been rumored that it may have an Exynos W920 chip , which is the same chipset that Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 has, or a different chipset that might be marketed as Tensor silicon.Another rumor suggests that the Google Pixel Watch will contain 32GB of storage , the same as the Apple Watch and twice as much as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series. Also, we expect to see the Google Pixel Watch running Wear OS 3, which is currently only used on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic smartwatches.According to rumors, the Google Pixel Watch will come in three colors: Gray, Black, and Gold. As for the price, we expect to see the watch positioned between $300 and $400.It was first rumored that Google would announce the budget Google Pixel 6a at this year's Google I/O. But now, there is a high probability that we may not see the Google Pixel 6a during the conference in May. As leaker Jon Prosser recently tweeted, according to his sources, Google will push the announcement date of the Pixel 6a to July. The reason for Google's decision was once again the global chip shortage crisis.

as i mentioned in today’s show: i am hearing that google has delayed the pixel 6a until late july. (chip shortage) pixel watch is still may 26th, but the source believes it could soon be pushed as well. https://t.co/iqoh9RlCzk

6.2-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate

12.2MP primary Sony IMX363 imaging sensor

Secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor

8MP front camera with IMX355 sensor

4,800mAh battery

30W fast charging

128GB storage

152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm dimensions

How to watch Google I/O 2022

"This year's event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience and is completely free and open to everyone virtually."

There is a high probability that the Google Pixel 6a will come with the same Google Tensor chipset as the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. In Geekbench records , the Pixel 6a processor had very similar performance to the Pixel 6. Also, we expect to see only 6 GB of RAM in the Google Pixel 6a.Other possible specs for the Google Pixel 6a are:This year's Google I/O will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. As a spokesperson from Google stated,You will be able to watch the event directly on YouTube. But for your convenience, we will embed the live stream video directly into this article. So, stay tuned to PhoneArena and be ready! Don't worry if you won't be able to watch the live stream of Google I/O 2022; the conference will be later available to watch on demand.