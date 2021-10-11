Notification Center

Google Wearables

Google Pixel Watch potentially delayed?

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Google Pixel Watch potentially delayed?
The mysterious and elusive Google Pixel Watch could be delayed, according to a tweet by Max Weinbach. “Like 6 months ago I was told it was coming but could be delayed based on chip availability,” wrote Weinbach on Twitter, also stating that the Pixel Watch could be announced at the upcoming Pixel event on October 19th with a later release date, or delayed until next year.

Rumors about the Pixel Watch have been circulating the web for literally years and the only leak we’ve got so far came from Jon Prosser back in April. Prosser posted a bunch of design photos of the Pixel Watch, showing a sleek and rounded design (with no edges whatsoever), and what looked like a rotating crown.

Back in 2018, Miles Barr, Google's director of engineering for Wear OS, said during an interview that Google has no plans to release a smartwatch. “To think of a one-size-fits-all watch, I don’t think we’re there yet,” said Barr. “Our focus is on our partners for now.” Then things got complicated when famous leaker @Evleaks posted on Twitter that the Pixel Watch is actually in development.

Fast forward three years and here we are with a bunch of contradictory leaks. Earlier this month, @AppleLe257 posted a tweet stating that the Pixel Watch will be unveiled during the Made By Google 2021 event on October 19th.

Google Pixel Watch specs


Strangest thing - even though we’ve been accustomed to tech leaks in the past few years, it seems that the Google Pixel Watch is as mysterious as they come. Little to nothing is known about the potential Google wearable.

The renders posted by Prosser are quite basic and suggest a 2.5D glass front with a metal frame and an Apple Watch-like crown on the right side of the body. There are quite a few bands in the photos (around 20 planned, according to Prosser) which is in unison with Google’s focus on personalization in Android 12 and Pixel 6.

There’s no information about the silicon inside the Pixel Watch but some rumors claim that Google wants to put a custom chipset inside, much like the Tensor chip in the Pixel 6 phones. There is no evidence to support this, other than a sketchy rumor about a power management chip called Blackghost, which can’t be found on Snapdragon Wear SoCs.

According to Prosser, Google is planning a major facelift with the UI of the Pixel Watch. This falls in line with the Material You design language that Google is trying to adopt (and looks like it, too). The price and release date of the PIxel Watch remain a mystery, though.

Our take


The only reason for Google to delay the release of the Pixel Watch could be because of the chip shortage that plagues the industry. Given that the device has been in development for more that 3 years now, it would be strange to think that Google has software or hardware issues, or there’s some kind of design uncertainty.

This also goes hand in hand with the theory of a custom chipset inside, as it would be harder getting in manufactured, instead of just ordering some Snapdragon Wear silicon, especially in the current climate.

We can speculate that Google wants to perfect its first-gen device but it’s all about momentum, and given the momentum that Pixel 6 phones have gathered, it would be crazy not to ride on this wave with the Pixel Watch. The only explanation is that Google just can’t manufacture enough Pixel Watches. We’re inclined to think that on October 19th Google will show the Pixel Watch, and opt for launching it at a later date.

Read More:
Press material leak: Pixel 6 is 80 percent faster than Pixel 5, thanks to Google Tensor
Huge new leak seems to confirm Google's US Pixel 6 5G price, Pixel Pass, and more

