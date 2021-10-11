Google Pixel Watch potentially delayed?1
Back in 2018, Miles Barr, Google's director of engineering for Wear OS, said during an interview that Google has no plans to release a smartwatch. “To think of a one-size-fits-all watch, I don’t think we’re there yet,” said Barr. “Our focus is on our partners for now.” Then things got complicated when famous leaker @Evleaks posted on Twitter that the Pixel Watch is actually in development.
Google Pixel Watch specs
Strangest thing - even though we’ve been accustomed to tech leaks in the past few years, it seems that the Google Pixel Watch is as mysterious as they come. Little to nothing is known about the potential Google wearable.
The renders posted by Prosser are quite basic and suggest a 2.5D glass front with a metal frame and an Apple Watch-like crown on the right side of the body. There are quite a few bands in the photos (around 20 planned, according to Prosser) which is in unison with Google’s focus on personalization in Android 12 and Pixel 6.
There’s no information about the silicon inside the Pixel Watch but some rumors claim that Google wants to put a custom chipset inside, much like the Tensor chip in the Pixel 6 phones. There is no evidence to support this, other than a sketchy rumor about a power management chip called Blackghost, which can’t be found on Snapdragon Wear SoCs.
Our take
The only reason for Google to delay the release of the Pixel Watch could be because of the chip shortage that plagues the industry. Given that the device has been in development for more that 3 years now, it would be strange to think that Google has software or hardware issues, or there’s some kind of design uncertainty.
This also goes hand in hand with the theory of a custom chipset inside, as it would be harder getting in manufactured, instead of just ordering some Snapdragon Wear silicon, especially in the current climate.
We can speculate that Google wants to perfect its first-gen device but it’s all about momentum, and given the momentum that Pixel 6 phones have gathered, it would be crazy not to ride on this wave with the Pixel Watch. The only explanation is that Google just can’t manufacture enough Pixel Watches. We’re inclined to think that on October 19th Google will show the Pixel Watch, and opt for launching it at a later date.