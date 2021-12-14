Android 13 may let users disable Google’s background process watchdog

Android 13 may let users disable Google’s background process watchdog0
Google introduced a big focus on Privacy with Android 12 and the new Privacy Dashboard. One of the background functionalities baked inside the OS was the aforementioned Phantom Process Killer - an aggressive watchdog that kills background processes if they happen to hang or use excessive CPU.
The description for the patch reads:
Add settings to toggle the phantom process monitoring in dev options
For power users, the monitoring on phantom processes could be turned
off from the Settings->Developer Options->Feature flags.
Rahman thinks that the option to toggle the Phantom Process Killer on and off will be taken out of the hidden Developer Options menu and added in a future Android release, possibly in Android 13.
An update on the phantom process issue: Google has just submitted a patch that adds a toggle in Developer Options to disable the monitoring of phantom processes!https://t.co/Nfn2npZMkX— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 14, 2021
We probably won't see this until Android 13, though.
