Leaked Android 13 screenshot: Notifications Permissions





Notification Permissions will require all apps to show a pop-up asking for permission before they can begin bombarding you with notifications galore.





Android Police And not only do we know of the existence of this new integration, but thanks to, we even get a first-hand look of what the permission pop-up will look like—proving beyond doubt that we'll be seeing it, come next update.









Although Google has never prevented users from controlling what notifications they get from which app, the default setting has always allowed apps to drive you up the wall with notifications from the start if they wanted to.





To stop an app from sending you notifications, you'd have to find your way into the Settings > Notifications > App settings > All apps, and then find the app you want to block there.





While auto-enabling notifications has been great for communication apps, for which they're a given necessity, it isn't so great when it comes to most other apps.





People who aren't aware of the process for turning off notifications, can go as far as uninstalling some of the worst offending apps (such as the notorious Duolingo) to make the annoying notifications go away. For this reason, Notifications Permissions is set to be an extremely welcome addition to this year's major Android 13 update.





Other Android 13 leaks include new dynamic themes, QR code on lock screen





Notifications Permissions is far from the only Android 13 feature we've set eyes on so far.





Earlier today we discovered Android 13 plans to bring new, colorful dynamic theme styles to the platform, complete with screenshots. The company could also launch a keyguard profile switcher for switching user profiles from the lock screen, as well as a QR code scanner also available directly on the lock screen.









We've also compiled a neat summary of all the other Android 13 features we've managed to catch so far, which you may find interesting.

