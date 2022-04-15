 New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Google Wearables Wear

New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh
While Google has never been known for its abilities to keep unreleased products a secret, the mythical Pixel Watch might be about to break some sort of a record, leaking in all its glory (allegedly) more than a year ago without going official in the meantime.

For what it's worth, fresh evidence unearthed by Evan Blass (who else?) appears to suggest the "Pixel Rohan" with Wear OS 3.1 is finally right around the corner. If the OS mention was not enough to clue you in on the identity of this device, we should point out that "rohan" has long been rumored as the internal codename of Google's first-ever own-brand smartwatch.

Of course, today's reveal means there's still a (theoretical) chance that Big G will end up adopting something else as the official marketing label for its bold rookie attempt at rivaling the industry-leading Apple Watch lineup.


Perhaps more importantly, we can now be almost certain that the Pixel Watch will usher in a new version of the Wear OS platform that's however unlikely to bring radical changes to the table compared to last year's 3.0 release. 

All of that makes perfect sense, if you ask us, as Google definitely needs some new software stuff to help the first-gen Pixel Watch grab as much attention as possible while having little left in the pipeline in terms of major improvements after joining forces with Samsung to relaunch Wear OS in a big way on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

It remains to be seen now if a recent rumor of a delay to July could prove inaccurate with Google already working on "interactive tutorials" for early "Pixel Rohan" adopters. If that's the case, we might see the Pixel Watch formally unveiled at the start of the 2022 I/O conference on May 11, with a commercial release (at least in limited numbers) then taking place by the end of the same month.

A Google I/O teaser followed by a full announcement in July and an actual customer rollout later in the summer or even as late as October is still a possibility as well, but with someone as well-connected, well-informed, and reliable as Evan Blass telling us "it won't be long now", we can certainly afford to dream of a sooner rather than later launch. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel Watch (10 updates)
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 just got $300 cheaper with this Amazon deal
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 just got $300 cheaper with this Amazon deal
$300
The notch is here to stay, even if iPhone 14 drops it
by Rado Minkov,  0
The notch is here to stay, even if iPhone 14 drops it
A story of rushed Android phones: How Apple's iPhone is winning in (slow) innovation
by Martin Filipov,  1
A story of rushed Android phones: How Apple's iPhone is winning in (slow) innovation
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 may debut in Oppo's camera-centered Reno 8
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 may debut in Oppo's camera-centered Reno 8
Law enforcement recounts their experience with Apple Watch fall detection calls
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Law enforcement recounts their experience with Apple Watch fall detection calls
Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is down to an irresistible price with LTE
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is down to an irresistible price with LTE
-$170
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless