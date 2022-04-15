New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh

New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh0
For what it's worth, fresh evidence unearthed by Evan Blass (who else?) appears to suggest the "Pixel Rohan" with Wear OS 3.1 is finally right around the corner. If the OS mention was not enough to clue you in on the identity of this device, we should point out that "rohan" has long been rumored as the internal codename of Google's first-ever own-brand smartwatch.
Of course, today's reveal means there's still a (theoretical) chance that Big G will end up adopting something else as the official marketing label for its bold rookie attempt at rivaling the industry-leading Apple Watch lineup.
Perhaps more importantly, we can now be almost certain that the Pixel Watch will usher in a new version of the Wear OS platform that's however unlikely to bring radical changes to the table compared to last year's 3.0 release.
All of that makes perfect sense, if you ask us, as Google definitely needs some new software stuff to help the first-gen Pixel Watch grab as much attention as possible while having little left in the pipeline in terms of major improvements after joining forces with Samsung to relaunch Wear OS in a big way on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.
It remains to be seen now if a recent rumor of a delay to July could prove inaccurate with Google already working on "interactive tutorials" for early "Pixel Rohan" adopters. If that's the case, we might see the Pixel Watch formally unveiled at the start of the 2022 I/O conference on May 11, with a commercial release (at least in limited numbers) then taking place by the end of the same month.
A Google I/O teaser followed by a full announcement in July and an actual customer rollout later in the summer or even as late as October is still a possibility as well, but with someone as well-connected, well-informed, and reliable as Evan Blass telling us "it won't be long now", we can certainly afford to dream of a sooner rather than later launch.
