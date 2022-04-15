New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh





For what it's worth, fresh evidence unearthed by Evan Blass (who else?) appears to suggest the "Pixel Rohan" with Wear OS 3.1 is finally right around the corner. If the OS mention was not enough to clue you in on the identity of this device, we should point out that "rohan" has long been rumored as the internal codename of Google 's first-ever own-brand smartwatch.





Of course, today's reveal means there's still a (theoretical) chance that Big G will end up adopting something else as the official marketing label for its bold rookie attempt at rivaling the industry-leading Apple Watch lineup









Perhaps more importantly, we can now be almost certain that the Pixel Watch will usher in a new version of the Wear OS platform that's however unlikely to bring radical changes to the table compared to last year's 3.0 release.





All of that makes perfect sense, if you ask us, as Google definitely needs some new software stuff to help the first-gen Pixel Watch grab as much attention as possible while having little left in the pipeline in terms of major improvements after joining forces with Samsung to relaunch Wear OS in a big way on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic









A Google I/O teaser followed by a full announcement in July and an actual customer rollout later in the summer or even as late as October is still a possibility as well, but with someone as well-connected, well-informed, and reliable as Evan Blass telling us "it won't be long now", we can certainly afford to dream of a sooner rather than later launch.

