Google ain't playing: Pixel Watch rumored to have 3 color options and a whopping 32GB of storage

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Android Police says today that it was told by one of its sources that the long-awaited Pixel Watch and the Pixel 6a handset have appeared in the inventory system for a U.S. carrier. The source noted that the Pixel Watch surfaced under the codename "rohan" and the timepiece will be offered in gray, black, and gold. The retail platform showed that the Pixel Watch will come with 32GB of storage, the same amount found on the Apple Watch, and twice the amount available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Marketing images of the Pixel Watch make the wearable's introduction seem like a done deal







The Pixel Watch, based on leaked marketing images, will sport a round, bezel-less watch face. As it does with Android, offering exclusive features for the Pixel handsets, Google is expected to include special Wear OS features with the Pixel Watch. No pricing information for the watch has been leaked.





Google is looking to create a Pixel ecosystem to rival Apple and Samsung's. There has also been speculation about an Android-powered Pixel tablet . Last month we showed you renders of such a device that were created from sketches found in a 2019 Google patent application that should the tablet to sport thin bezels and rounded corners.





The closest that the world has previously been to being graced with a Pixel Watch was back in 2019 when a last second rumor called for the introduction of the Pixel Watch during the same event that would reveal the introduction of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. With all of the new features on the phones that year such as Face Unlock (replacing the rear fingerprint scanner), and the laser based Motion Sense gesture platform, offering a Pixel Watch seemed appropriate.





The previous year, Google said that it wasn't pleased with Wear OS which is why it didn't unveil a watch in 2018. Despite the surprise rumor, the Pixel Watch was MIA in 2019 also. Google purchased Fitbit and closed on the deal in January 2021 leading an emboldened group in Mountain View to announce that it had teamed up with Samsung and the latter's Tizen OS to create an improved Wear OS.





Google said that the new Wear OS would be able to open apps faster and extend the life of smartwatch batteries.



What three colors will the Pixel 6a be available with?







As for the other Pixel device found in this unnamed U.S. carrier's retail inventory platform, the Pixel 6a, it has a codename of "bluejay" and the device appears in three colors, black, white, and green. All three feature 128GB of storage. The rest of the rumored specs for the Pixel 6a include a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, we should see the same 5nm Google Tensor chip that powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.





We could see a dual-camera setup on the back of the Pixel 6a with a 12MP camera sensor for both the primary and Ultra-wide lenses. The hole-punch front-facing selfie snapper is driven by an 8MP camera sensor. The beleaguered Pixel 6 in-display fingerprint sensor will be used on the Pixel 6a. If the rumored 4800mAh battery for the Pixel 6a is legit, the mid-ranger is going to have fantastic battery life.





The Pixel 6a will keep the same design cues found on the Pixel 6 including the rear camera bar and the front-facing centered hole-punch lens for selfies.

The Pixel 6a will keep the same design cues found on the Pixel 6 including the rear camera bar and the front-facing centered hole-punch lens for selfies.

Grab the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro





