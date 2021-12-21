Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android Google Wearables Wear

Pixel Watch may outshine rivals with faster Google Assistant

Anam Hamid
By
3
Pixel Watch may outshine rivals with faster Google Assistant
Some new information has surfaced regarding the rumored Google Pixel Watch, courtesy of code digging by 9to5Google.

Given that Google has acquired Fitbit, it wasn't adequately clear whether the Mountain View giant would use the Pixel branding for its first smartwatch. That mystery appears to have been solved. Google uses a tag called "PIXEL_EXPERIENCE" to facilitate the rollout of Pixel-exclusive features and there are different tags for different devices, such as "PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2021" for the Pixel 6 duo and "PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2020_MIDYEAR" for the Pixel 5a.

The latest version of a Google app mentions a tag called "PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH," which seems to suggest that the watch will have the Pixel moniker and will offer some features that will not immediately be available on other Wear OS wearables.

Code snippets also indicate that the Pixel Watch will have the next-generation Assistant, which means as is the case with the Pixel 4 and later Google phones, the Assistant will be built into the watch and will process speech on-device instead of relying on Google's data centers. This will not only speed things up but also let you converse with the Assistant even when there is no network connection.  This can make the watch really stand out as the Assistant experience on current Wear OS watches is not really smooth and help it become the best smartwatch of 2022.

Thanks to the Wear OS 3 emulator, it's easy to picture what the Google Assistant watch interface would look like. Although the image shows a watch with two buttons, it is likely for demo purposes and doesn't depict the Pixel Watch.


And lastly, it also appears that the watch, codenamed Rohan, will be powered by a Samsung Exynos processor. Leaker Max Weinbach claims that it's similar to the 5nm Exynos W920 that underpins the Galaxy Watch 4 with the Tensor branding slapped on it.

According to previous reports and leaked images, the Pixel Watch will have a circular, bezel-less design and will be priced at upwards of $300. Google may reveal it in Spring 2022. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google smartwatch (5 updates)
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Car thief hides AirTag in victim's vehicle to track him
by Doroteya Borisova,  8
Car thief hides AirTag in victim's vehicle to track him
'Significant' supply chain issue leads to revised Samsung Galaxy S22 release schedule
by Adrian Diaconescu,  6
'Significant' supply chain issue leads to revised Samsung Galaxy S22 release schedule
Food poisoning and protests shut Foxconn plant building iPhone 12 5G in India
by Alan Friedman,  0
Food poisoning and protests shut Foxconn plant building iPhone 12 5G in India
iPhone users can no longer downgrade from iOS 15.2
by Doroteya Borisova,  4
iPhone users can no longer downgrade from iOS 15.2
This poster will make the Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible to Note fans
by Anam Hamid,  1
This poster will make the Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible to Note fans
Microsoft's last-minute Christmas deal makes the Surface Earbuds overpriced no more
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Microsoft's last-minute Christmas deal makes the Surface Earbuds overpriced no more
-50%
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless