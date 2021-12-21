Pixel Watch may outshine rivals with faster Google Assistant

9to5Google Some new information has surfaced regarding the rumored Google Pixel Watch, courtesy of code digging by





Given that Google has acquired Fitbit, it wasn't adequately clear whether the Mountain View giant would use the Pixel branding for its first smartwatch. That mystery appears to have been solved. Google uses a tag called "PIXEL_EXPERIENCE" to facilitate the rollout of Pixel-exclusive features and there are different tags for different devices, such as "PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2021" for the Pixel 6 duo and "PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2020_MIDYEAR" for the Pixel 5a





The latest version of a Google app mentions a tag called "PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH," which seems to suggest that the watch will have the Pixel moniker and will offer some features that will not immediately be available on other Wear OS wearables.









Code snippets also indicate that the Pixel Watch will have the next-generation Assistant , which means as is the case with the Pixel 4 and later Google phones, the Assistant will be built into the watch and will process speech on-device instead of relying on Google's data centers. This will not only speed things up but also let you converse with the Assistant even when there is no network connection. This can make the watch really stand out as the Assistant experience on current Wear OS watches is not really smooth and help it become the best smartwatch of 2022.

Thanks to the Wear OS 3 emulator, it's easy to picture what the Google Assistant watch interface would look like. Although the image shows a watch with two buttons, it is likely for demo purposes and doesn't depict the Pixel Watch.









And lastly, it also appears that the watch, codenamed Rohan, will be powered by a Samsung Exynos processor. Leaker Max Weinbach claims that it's similar to the 5nm Exynos W920 that underpins the Galaxy Watch 4 with the Tensor branding slapped on it.





According to previous reports and leaked images , the Pixel Watch will have a circular, bezel-less design and will be priced at upwards of $300 . Google may reveal it in Spring 2022.