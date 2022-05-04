Google's Pixel Buds Pro will finally go after the AirPods Pro 'soon'





But following this low-cost alternative to the second-gen AirPods and the likes of Jabra's Elite 4 Active or the Sony WF-C500 , Big G is finally gearing up to rival all the high-end Pros out there capable of wirelessly pairing to your favorite Android handset or iPhone for hours and hours of uninterrupted tunes.









The popular YouTuber and occasional Twitter leaker doesn't have a lot of other information to share for now, but that name (if true) might tell us everything we need to know about the Pixel Buds Pro's market positioning.





You can definitely expect a more advanced list of features here than what 2020's Pixel Buds offered (not to mention the A-Series), with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology likely to be promoted as a key selling point.









With swanky-sounding colors like Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, and Fog also revealed by Prosser today, we can assume Google will focus on advertising the undoubtedly premium design of these bad boys as well. Lastly, there's clearly a good chance we'll see the Pixel Buds Pro formally unveiled at the I/O conference next week , although with so little info leaked so far, an announcement at a later date cannot be ruled out either.



