 Google's Pixel Buds Pro will finally go after the AirPods Pro 'soon' - PhoneArena
Google's Pixel Buds Pro will finally go after the AirPods Pro 'soon'

Adrian Diaconescu
Google's Pixel Buds Pro will finally go after the AirPods Pro 'soon'
While Google's rookie true wireless earbuds effort a couple of years ago was... certainly not perfect, failing to put the search giant on the Apple-dominated world map of a fast-growing industry welcoming of all types of brands, we definitely didn't expect the company to take a step back rather than one forward with 2021's Pixel Buds A-Series.

But following this low-cost alternative to the second-gen AirPods and the likes of Jabra's Elite 4 Active or the Sony WF-C500, Big G is finally gearing up to rival all the high-end Pros out there capable of wirelessly pairing to your favorite Android handset or iPhone for hours and hours of uninterrupted tunes.

That's right, the Pixel Buds Pro you may have fantasized about ever since the first Pixel Buds generation (with a wire) came out should materialize sometime "soon", at least according to the always foul-mouthed and generally reliable Jon Prosser.

The popular YouTuber and occasional Twitter leaker doesn't have a lot of other information to share for now, but that name (if true) might tell us everything we need to know about the Pixel Buds Pro's market positioning.

You can definitely expect a more advanced list of features here than what 2020's Pixel Buds offered (not to mention the A-Series), with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology likely to be promoted as a key selling point.

It remains to be seen if Google will be able to undercut the $200 Galaxy Buds Pro, $200 Beats Fit Pro, or at least the $250 AirPods Pro, although the original $179 price of the non-Pro Pixel Buds should make you keep your expectations fairly low... or rather high.

With swanky-sounding colors like Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, and Fog also revealed by Prosser today, we can assume Google will focus on advertising the undoubtedly premium design of these bad boys as well. Lastly, there's clearly a good chance we'll see the Pixel Buds Pro formally unveiled at the I/O conference next week, although with so little info leaked so far, an announcement at a later date cannot be ruled out either.

