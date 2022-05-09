Google reveals likely topics for discussion at Google I/O this week
With Google I/O set to kick off on Wednesday, the company might have teased some of the topics it plans to discuss during the conference which kicks off this Wednesday and ends on Thursday. On Twitter, Google asked, "Which update are you most excited to see on May 11–12?" It provided four options:
- Security Updates
- Messaging Updates
- Cross-Device Updates
- New Partnerships
Android users are most excited to see an announcement at Google I/O related to Cross-Device Updates as that leads the way with 36.3% of the voting followed by Messaging Updates which received 27.9%. Security Updates is third with 24.7%, and a new partnership garnered only 11% of the votes.
Twitter survey shows what Android fans want Google to announce at Google I/O starting Wednesday
With cross-device updates, Android users could be able to do things such as use a Wear OS-powered timepiece to unlock an Android phone. Meanwhile, the Material Design team posted its own tweet asking which of the following were Android fans looking forward to at I/O:
- Variable type fonts
- Design and accessibility
- Chatting with our team
- All of the above.
It's 'All of the above' that has collected the most votes with 45.2% while 33.1% are excited about Material Design's Design and accessibility coming to Google I/O followed by Variable Type fonts (17.5%) and "chatting with our team" (4.3%).
Updates to Material Design that Android fans want to see announced at Google I/O
Remember, Google I/O starts this Wednesday and you'll be able to take in the action from the Google I/O website. You can even set a reminder to alert you when it is time for the Google I/O 2022 Keynote to begin. Click on this link to be sent to Google's YouTube page at approximately 1 pm Eastern (and 10 am Pacific) on Wednesday just as the Keynote is ready to start.
Google used to release a new Google I/O app every year that included maps to the venue making the app useful to those at the event.. The app also streamed some of the content of the developer conference live making it handy for those virtually attending the conference from the comforts of home.
