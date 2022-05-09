Google reveals likely topics for discussion at Google I/O this week

Security Updates

Messaging Updates

Cross-Device Updates

New Partnerships

Android users are most excited to see an announcement at Google I/O related to Cross-Device Updates as that leads the way with 36.3% of the voting followed by Messaging Updates which received 27.9%. Security Updates is third with 24.7%, and a new partnership garnered only 11% of the votes.







With cross-device updates, Android users could be able to do things such as use a Wear OS-powered timepiece to unlock an Android phone. Meanwhile, the Material Design team posted its own tweet asking which of the following were Android fans looking forward to at I/O:





Variable type fonts

Design and accessibility

Chatting with our team

All of the above.

It's 'All of the above' that has collected the most votes with 45.2% while 33.1% are excited about Material Design's Design and accessibility coming to Google I/O followed by Variable Type fonts (17.5%) and "chatting with our team" (4.3%).











Remember, Google I/O starts this Wednesday and you'll be able to take in the action from the Google I/O website . You can even set a reminder to alert you when it is time for the Google I/O 2022 Keynote to begin. Click on this link to be sent to Google's YouTube page at approximately 1 pm Eastern (and 10 am Pacific) on Wednesday just as the Keynote is ready to start.







Google used to release a new Google I/O app every year that included maps to the venue making the app useful to those at the event.. The app also streamed some of the content of the developer conference live making it handy for those virtually attending the conference from the comforts of home.