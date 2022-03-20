Pixel Notepad & Pixel Watch: New default for Android users avoiding iPad, Galaxy Z Fold, Apple Watch

buggy

Furthermore, unlike Apple's, Google's existing hardware ecosystem stretches far beyond wearables and computers. For example, Google will also sell you:





Chromecast for turning any TV into a smart TV with access to apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Spotify, etc.

Nest Audio and Nest Mini for those who want a smart speaker, which can take notes, set timers, tell the weather, etc.

And a bunch of other home-oriented devices such as the Nest Thermostat (which I've used, and it's wonderful), Nest Cam, Nest Doorbell, etc.

a little bit more of that Google flavor

Google Pixel Watch: The new default Apple Watch alternative for Android users?





A round shape (with round watch faces)

A Samsung-made Exynos W920 chip (same as Galaxy Watch 4), or a variation, which might be marketed as Tensor

Wear OS 3.0

Colors: Gray, Black, Gold

$300-400 starting price

Google Pixel Notepad: The new default Galaxy Z Fold and iPad mini alternative for Android users?





Hurray!

Start at around $1,399, which would give it a massive advantage compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, if the price of the latter stays unchanged ($1,799)

Come with a set of smaller displays, reminiscent of the Oppo Find N, rather than Samsung, Honor, or Huawei's bigger foldables

Feature the Pixel 5's primary camera sensor, and the Pixel 6's ultra-wide-angle camera

Be powered by Google's 1st or 2nd-gen Tensor chip, depending on when it's released

In the end: Google's ecosystem is shaping up to be truly exciting





Pixel Watch

because it is

Google Watch