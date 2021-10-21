Google adds new “mark as unread” feature to Google Chat

Google adds new “mark as unread” feature to Google Chat0
The new feature is already rolling out and should be available both on mobile and desktop, and it works in individual chats as well as in Spaces.
How to mark a message as unread in Google Chat on mobile
- Long-press and hold a chat message
- From the pop-up menu select the “Mark as unread” option
- You can also do this by taping a contact’s name in the top left corner and dinging the button in the conversation options
You can, of course, remove all the “unread” badges from each message and make them show as “read” again.
How to mark a message as unread in Google Chat on desktop
- Simply hover over a message with your mouse pointer
- Select the “Mark as unread” option from the menu that appears
You can also use the overflow menu for a particular conversation to mark all the messages as unread in that chat.
The new “Mark as unread” option is available also in the integrated Gmail chat. Google is rolling out the feature gradually to all Google Workspace users, G Suite, and Business customers.