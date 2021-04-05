Google rolls out Chat integration to all Gmail users

Gmail
has been enriched with a lot of additional functions over the years, as Google is trying to build an entire ecosystem around one of the most popular email apps on the market. Google Meet, Chat, and Rooms are just some of the features that Gmail users can access without having to leave the app.
Unfortunately, some of the features are only available to those with G Suite accounts. However, Google has decided that at least one of these extra features should be accessible by everyone, not just those with Google Workspace accounts.XDA Developers
reports Chat integration, a feature that was made available to Google Workspace accounts last year, is now rolling out to those with Gmail personal accounts. Spotted by a Twitter user
, the new Chat integration is expected to become available to the rest of Gmail users in the coming days.
Keep in mind though that to use Google Chat
in Gmail, you'll first need to enable it from the Chat option in the app settings. If the Chat option doesn't appear in your Gmail for Android app, it means it hasn't been updated with Chat integration yet.
Once you enable Chat integration in Gmail, make sure to turn off duplicate chat notifications so that you won't be notified twice for each chat message. Finally, if you notice any issues with Google Chat, know that the feature is still in beta.
