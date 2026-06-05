Google is rolling out Gemini to low-end devices
Google officially announced Gemini Go, a streamlined version of the company's AI agent for low-end devices.
Google wants Android Go users to have access to Gemini. | Image by Google
Today, Google officially announced Gemini Go — a trimmed-down version of the company's AI agent for Android Go devices. It replaces Assisstant Go and can do a bunch of cool new things.
According to the official blog post, Gemini Go can help you with a variety of tasks. Just like the full-fledged version, you can ask Gemini Go to text or call people. You can also use it to find things around you, such as restaurants, EV charging points, etc.
Gemini Go can play music, depending on your mood. You can prompt it with phrases such as "Play something cheerful" or "Play party music."
Gemini Go can upload files, photos, and documents in chats, and set alarms, create calendar entries, or write down notes.
Gemini Go is made for Android Go devices, which typically sport modest hardware. The minimum requirement is 2GB of RAM or more and Android 13 (Go edition).
The AI agent is available through Google Search, and you can start a conversation with the AI by pressing and holding the Home button or doing the same with the Power button on some devices.
Gemini Go might not be available on your Android Go device yet, as Google is using a typical gradual rollout for the new feature.
This means that it might take a week or two before all supported devices get the AI agent. You can see if the update is coming in your country here.
Gemini Go is a streamlined version of Gemini designed to help you stay connected and get things done, even on devices with lower storage. It replaces Assistant Go, providing a new conversational experience right on your phone.
What can Gemini Go do?
If your device is running Android 13 Go edition and has 2GB of RAM or more, you can take advantage of Gemini Go. | Image by Google
According to the official blog post, Gemini Go can help you with a variety of tasks. Just like the full-fledged version, you can ask Gemini Go to text or call people. You can also use it to find things around you, such as restaurants, EV charging points, etc.
Gemini Go can play music, depending on your mood. You can prompt it with phrases such as "Play something cheerful" or "Play party music."
Recommended For You
How many Android Go devices do you own?
Hardware requirements for Gemini Go
Gemini Go replaces Assistant Go on low-end Android Go devices. | Image by Google
Gemini Go is made for Android Go devices, which typically sport modest hardware. The minimum requirement is 2GB of RAM or more and Android 13 (Go edition).
The AI agent is available through Google Search, and you can start a conversation with the AI by pressing and holding the Home button or doing the same with the Power button on some devices.
It's a gradual rollout
Gemini Go might not be available on your Android Go device yet, as Google is using a typical gradual rollout for the new feature.
This means that it might take a week or two before all supported devices get the AI agent. You can see if the update is coming in your country here.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: