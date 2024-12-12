Google and Samsung unveil Android XR and Project Moohan XR headset, challenging Apple's Vision Pro
Google, Samsung, and Qualcomm have entered the extended reality (XR) arena with the launch of Android XR, a new operating system designed specifically for VR, AR, and MR headsets. This move pits Google and its partners in this endeavor against Apple and its visionOS, which powers the Vision Pro headset.
As announced simultaneously by Google and Samsung today, Android XR will bring a suite of Google apps and services to the mixed reality world, including popular offerings like Maps, YouTube, Chrome, and Photos. Google also plans to support other Play Store apps, creating a rich ecosystem for developers and users.
Google's vision for Android XR | Video credit — Google
Gemini and Galaxy AI: the brains behind Android XRGoogle's Gemini AI (and by extension Samsung's Galaxy AI) will be a core component of the Android XR experience, making interactions more intuitive and seamless. Gemini will function as a virtual assistant, helping users with various tasks and capturing audio and video content.
Google Chrome will also be redesigned for Android XR, offering enhanced multitasking capabilities. Users will have the freedom to open and arrange browser tabs as they wish, creating a personalized workspace within the virtual environment.
Additionally, both mobile and tablet Android apps available on Google Play will work on Android XR out of the box. However, there are more apps and games that will be developed for XR which we should start seeing next year.
Samsung's 'Project Moohan' headset | Image credit — Samsung
Project Moohan: Samsung's first Android XR headset
Samsung is spearheading the hardware charge with "Project Moohan," the first headset designed for Android XR. The name "Moohan," meaning "infinity" in Korean, reflects Samsung's ambition to deliver an infinite amount of immersive experiences. The device is said by the company to offer a groundbreaking XR experience, allowing users to seamlessly transition between virtual environments and the real world.
In their blog post, Samsung states this headset will be equipped with cutting-edge displays, passthrough capabilities, and natural multimodal input. Additionally, Project Moohan will serve as a spatial canvas for users to explore the world through Google Maps, enjoy sports on YouTube, or plan trips with the help of Gemini. All of this they say will be packaged in a lightweight and ergonomically optimized design for maximum comfort. This device is slated for a 2025 release.
Google will also begin testing a prototype of immersive XR glasses soon in real-world scenarios. The company did not share details on what their own glasses would look like or when they would launch. However, the company did say that they would like there to be many choices for comfortable and stylish XR glasses that all Android users could acquire.
Navigation on XR glasses | Video credit — Google
The future of Android XRWhile Android XR is still in its early stages, Google envisions a future where XR devices are seamlessly integrated into our everyday lives. Android XR is a significant step toward that goal.
We are at an inflection point for the XR, where breakthroughs in multimodal AI enable natural and intuitive ways to use technology in your everyday life. We’re thrilled to partner with Samsung to build a new ecosystem with Android XR, transforming computing for everyone on next-generation devices like headsets, glasses and beyond.
Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem at Google
The development of Android XR is exciting news. I'm particularly interested in seeing how Google's apps and services are adapted for the mixed reality space. The integration of Gemini AI also holds great promise for creating a more intuitive and personalized user experience. I'm eager to see what the future holds for this platform, and how it will fare against Apple's visionOS.
