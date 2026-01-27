Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Gmail on your iPhone just got a new photo shortcut, and you may start using it sooner than you think

Gmail on iPhone is adding a direct Google Photos picker with a new server-side update.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google iPhone
Gmail on your iPhone just got a new photo shortcut, and you may start using it sooner than you think
There's a new Google Photos picker in Gmail for iPhones, as announced by the company

New Google Photos picker in Gmail in iOS 


The new upgrade would bring the picker to the options in the Attachment menu of Gmail on iPhone. When you compose an email (on iPhone and iPad), you should be getting a new "Google Photos" option when you want to attach a file. 

Currently, the options in the menu are Drive, Files, Camera, and Photos. The Photos option opens the built-in Gallery picker on iPhones and iPads. With the update, however, you would be able to also choose Google Photos as a source for the image you'd like to include in the email. 

iPhone and iPad users will now be able to email backed-up photos from Google Photos albums, collections, and shared albums as well. 


The Google Photos picker will use the Gmail address (your Google account) to access the Google Photos cloud storage, so you won't have to log in again or do anything additional to choose your photos. 

Google is also including two features in the picker. You can search for the image you'd like with a search bar. The Mountain View tech giant says that results can match album names. You will also be able to see your recent searches there. 

Recommended For You

With the new picker, you'll also be able to select multiple photos and videos at the same time. 

The ability is already present on Android phones. The update is likely to roll out via a server-side update, so if you're not seeing it yet, you may have to wait for a bit. Make sure your Gmail app is in its latest version as well. 

Do you use Google Photos on your iPhone?

Google app integration on iPhones


On iPhone, Apple Mail already works seamlessly with the built-in Photos app. When you attach an image, you're browsing your iPhone's photo library. This includes anything synced through iCloud Photos as well. This is, pretty much, the most natural way to do it because it's part of the system, and you don't have to really think about where the photo is stored. 

However, if you primarily use Google Photos on your iPhone, things are different. Before this change, getting something that's in Google Photos to attach was somewhat a hassle, even on Gmail. With this new picker, Gmail is finally fixing this annoyance. If Google Photos is your main photo backup (especially if you switch between Android, web, and iPhone), this change makes attaching photos much faster and more convenient. 

Other email apps like Outlook support attaching files from cloud services like OneDrive or Google Drive. But Gmail's Photo Picker is more direct. 

On Android, we have a similar idea, but broader, in a way. The photo picker can show "cloud photos" from Google Photos alongside your local images and videos. 

Recently, Gmail got a huge boost thanks to Gemini. Alongside a bunch of helpful generative AI features, there's a cool feature to ask your inbox a question and find the answer without having to use keywords to search (this one is for paid subscribers, though).

Even though I use Apple's Photos, I still think this Gmail update is great


I mostly use the iPhone's default Photos app, so I don't personally feel blocked without this feature. Apple Mail works great with the system gallery, and for quick emails, that's usually enough for me. 

Still, this change makes sense for people who use Google Photos as their main backup. You will no longer need to jump between apps, which saves time. This feature may not be useful for all iPhone users, but for the right ones, it is an obvious improvement. And I happen to love these kinds of updates. 
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 1

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless