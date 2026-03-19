I'd rather get a Galaxy A56 than any of the non-Ultra S26 models

S26

S26



You can get almost all the features of the non-Ultra S26 models at half the money. The secret option I'm teasing you with here even does some things better than the base S26 . What's that secret option, you might ask? Well, it's not a secret at all.



Get the Get the Galaxy A56 and you'll thank me later. Let me explain!



The “non-Ultra S26” problem







Leaving aside the lack of upgrades in almost any area apart from the chipset, the Galaxy S26 Plus suffer from an identity crisis, especially when put next to the Galaxy A56 . Leaving aside the lack of upgrades in almost any area apart from the chipset, the Galaxy S26 and thePlus suffer from an identity crisis, especially when put next to the



Design-wise, both phones don't stand out that much, thanks to Samsung's push to unify looks not only across S-series devices but also with the midrange A-series phones. The Galaxy A56 looks almost identical to the S26 Plus, and its size and weight are also very, very similar.



But let's put design considerations aside and take a look at some software and hardware features that have much more bearing on the overall smartphone experience. But let's put design considerations aside and take a look at some software and hardware features that have much more bearing on the overall smartphone experience.



Recommended For You The Galaxy A56 has a better battery life and charges faster (than the S26)











Another big issue, especially for the vanilla S26 , is the battery and charging speeds. The phone comes with a 4,300 mAh battery and 25W wired charging that I hesitate to call "fast." Even the S26 Plus has a smaller battery than the Galaxy A56 5G (5,000 mAh), matching the 45W charging.



It still boggles my mind how Samsung can get away with slapping 25W charging on its $899 phone, while the $499 Galaxy A56 supports 45W.





Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 5000 mAh 7h 3min 17h 46min 9h 9min 10h 11min Samsung Galaxy S26 4300 mAh 6h 37min 15h 48min 8h 54min 10h 6min Samsung Galaxy S26+ 4900 mAh 7h 22min 18h 23min 9h 48min 10h 18min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 5000 mAh 1h 15min N/A 55% N/A Samsung Galaxy S26 4300 mAh 1h 16min Untested 59% Untested Samsung Galaxy S26+ 4900 mAh 1h 3min Untested 67% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



If we take a quick look at the battery life, the A56 is on par with the Galaxy S26 Plus and lasts longer than the vanilla S26 . And in the real world, battery life is one of the most important quality of life features. If we take a quick look at the battery life, the A56 is on par with thePlus and lasts longer than the vanilla. And in the real world, battery life is one of the most important quality of life features.



Big and fast screen on a budget







The Galaxy A56 5G comes equipped with a big 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It's bigger than what the S26 has to offer and matches the size of the Galaxy S26 Plus.



To be fair, the resolution and pixel density are both in favor of the S26 models, but I've seen all three phones in real life and didn't find any huge difference in screen sharpness or brightness. To be fair, the resolution and pixel density are both in favor of themodels, but I've seen all three phones in real life and didn't find any huge difference in screen sharpness or brightness.



Receive the latest editorials Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy S26 series devices, which might save some battery, but if you're like me, you'd set the refresh rate to 120 Hz and not bother anymore. Another thing to consider is the dynamic refresh rate on theseries devices, which might save some battery, but if you're like me, you'd set the refresh rate to 120 Hz and not bother anymore.



The price argument can't be overlooked







The Galaxy A56 5G starts at $499, while the S26 and the S26 Plus cost $899 and $1,099, respectively. This is a massive price difference that will buy you some extras, that's undeniable.



The chipset inside the S26 models is much faster, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy is at the top of most benchmarks at the moment.



The cameras on both the S26 and the S26 Plus take better pictures than the ones on the A56, although the ultrawide camera of the A56 is pretty close. As you can see from the comparison table above, in our Camera benchmark, the S26 devices indeed perform better in the main and zoom categories, while the A56 holds its ground in the ultrawide and selfie tests.



And finally, in terms of software features and software support, the S26 series phones are still a tad better, offering seven years of major Android updates and the full And finally, in terms of software features and software support, theseries phones are still a tad better, offering seven years of major Android updates and the full Galaxy AI experience. The A56 5G, on the other hand, comes with "only" six years of software support and Awesome Intelligence, a trimmed-down version.



If you're not a heavy AI user or you rely on Gemini rather than Galaxy AI , the aforementioned won't be a dealbreaker. Furthermore, I think seven versus six years of support are almost identical in real-life scenarios. No one holds their phone for that long.



Conclusion: Reasons to get the Galaxy A56 or skip it in favor of the S26 or the S26 Plus







For me, the Galaxy A56 5G is a better deal than both the vanilla S26 and the S26 Plus. This doesn't mean it would apply to everybody. If you want the raw performance and the better main camera, the extra money you should pay for the S26 series might be worth it.



But if you use your phone as a normal do-it-all daily workhorse and don't mind not setting performance records or winning camera benchmarks, the Galaxy A56 is the better option. And with the But if you use your phone as a normal do-it-all daily workhorse and don't mind not setting performance records or winning camera benchmarks, theis the better option. And with the Galaxy A57 5G right around the corner, we’ll soon get an even better value proposition if you’re willing to wait a couple weeks.



The price difference between the A56 and the S-series is so big (more than twice in the case of the S26 Plus) that if you really do want the best of the best, you might as well go for the Ultra. The price difference between the A56 and the S-series is so big (more than twice in the case of thePlus) that if you really do want the best of the best, you might as well go for the Ultra.

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