Garmin Venu 3S outshines every premium smartwatch with Amazon’s latest $110 discount

Garmin Venu 3S with a French Gray case: Save $110! $110 off (24%) Amazon is selling the Garmin Venu 3S with a French Gray case for just under $340, saving you a sweet $110. As a direct Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch competitor, this bad boy is loaded with features, has a stylish design, and is definitely a hot pick for shoppers after a lifestyle smartwatch. Buy at Amazon

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As a direct competitor to the Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches of this world, the Garmin Venu 3S ranks among the top lifestyle smartwatches on the market. It comes with all the bells and whistles you’d get on a Samsung smartwatch or an Apple timepiece, including heart-rate and sleep tracking, ECG, and skin temperature sensing. It can even monitor your body's energy reserves.You also get smart notifications, Garmin Pay, access to the Connect IQ store for third-party apps, and most importantly, phone call support, which is something not that many Garmin smartwatches have.Something I don’t like, though, is the fiber-reinforced polymer case, as it lacks that premium feeling that the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch offer with their aluminum casings. That said, because it uses fiber-reinforced polymer, it weighs only 40 grams, making it perfect for working out. Plus, you also get a stainless-steel bezel and a touch-sensitive AMOLED display. Not to mention, you’ll also enjoy a battery life of up to 10 days per charge, which is something unheard of for Galaxy and Apple smartwatches.So, yeah! The Garmin Venu 3S is definitely worth grabbing at $110 off. That’s why I urge you not to miss out—just go ahead and snag one at an unbeatable price now!