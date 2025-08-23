Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Phenomenal $296 discount plunges Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition to a bargain price

This is a premium rugged smartwatch, loaded with features, and we find it unmissable at its current price.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Garmin Epix Pro 2 on a white background.
If you’re hunting for a rugged, premium smartwatch, the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition should definitely be on your radar. Built like a tank, it combines durability with advanced features, including a built-in LED flashlight, making it a solid choice for anyone who wants a timepiece that can handle any adventure.

That said, with a price tag of around $1,000, this isn’t a smartwatch you pick up on a whim. You’re waiting for it to drop in price, and when it does, you get one as fast as a lightning bolt. And guess what? The time to strike is now!

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition 47mm: Save $296!

$296 off (30%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive $296 discount on the 47mm Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition. This lets you get one for just under $705. While the watch is far from affordable, it's actually worth every penny, boasting a rugged design, a plethora of features, and incredible battery life. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition 47mm: Save $235!

$764 99
$999 99
$235 off (24%)
Alternatively, you can get a Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition at Best Buy, where the watch is discounted by $235. So, we suggest checking out this deal in case Amazon's offer has expired at the time you're reading this article.
Buy at BestBuy


A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a 30% discount on the 47mm version of this durable timepiece, slashing a full $296 off its price. That brings it down to just under $705, which we agree is still far from cheap, but much more reasonable than splurging $1,000. Only a few units are left in stock, so you may want to act fast. After all, this is a powerhouse of a smartwatch! Plus, you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed, so we think there’s nothing to worry about—except missing out on this awesome offer.

In addition to its immense durability—courtesy of its fiber-reinforced polymer case and titanium bezel—our friend here also comes with a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display made of sapphire crystal. Moreover, it offers up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, easily outlasting the two-day battery life of the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Of course, you also get a plethora of features, including monitoring of energy reserves and stamina levels, and Garmin Coach, which lets the smartwatch provide you with training plans that adapt to you. There’s also smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and support for the Connect IQ store on board.

All in all, the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) brings a lot to the table, and we think it’s a solid pick for under $705. So, don’t wait too long—get one now!

Phenomenal $296 discount plunges Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition to a bargain price
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Apple just leaked its own iPhone 17 event date — mark the date right now
Apple just leaked its own iPhone 17 event date — mark the date right now

Latest News

Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless