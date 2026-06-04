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Solar-powered Garmin Enduro 3 plunges to record low price after $150 discount

The watch packs incredible endurance with up to 90 days of battery life with solar charging.

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Preslav Mladenov
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A person climbing a mountain wearing a Garmin Enduro 3.
It's definitely one tough cookie. | Image by Garmin

In the market for a new, highly durable Garmin smartwatch that you can wear on your adventures and forget the last time you charged it? Well, the Garmin Enduro 3 fits the bill perfectly and is even selling at a massive $150 discount on Amazon.

With this price cut, you can treat yourself to this 51mm monster with solar charging for just south of $750, which is a new all-time low for it. Yep, that’s right! There’s never been a better time to upgrade your wrist game with a brand-new Garmin Enduro 3. Just be sure to act quickly and save on one now, as only a few units are left in stock and the deal might expire soon.

Garmin Enduro 3: Save $150 on Amazon!
$150 off (17%)
A third-party seller on Amazon has slashed a whopping $150 off the Garmin Enduro 3, dropping it to a record low price. This means you can get one for just south of $750, which is quite a tempting price for the ruggedness and the plethora of features this thing comes with. It even has solar charging, which provides up to a whopping 90 days of battery life. Don't miss out!
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It’s worth noting that the discount doesn’t come directly from Amazon but from a third-party seller. Regardless, you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund in case there’s something wrong with your purchase.

As the moniker suggests, endurance is the Garmin Enduro 3’s main selling point. With a fiber-reinforced polymer case, diamond-like carbon-coated titanium bezel, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal display, and stainless steel buttons, it’s one lightweight yet tough cookie. It was built for the outdoors, so it can basically withstand hard falls, rock chips, and everything in between.

To top this off, it boasts solar charging, offering up to 36 days of battery life in smartwatch mode without solar and up to a whopping 90 days of usage with solar. That’s just bonkers! In comparison, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 offer up to three days of battery life.

If that’s not enough, you also get a plethora of health-tracking features. For instance, it monitors your energy levels, stress, sleep, and heart rate. It also provides you with morning and evening reports, giving you an overview of various health stats when you wake up and preparing you for the next day right before you go to bed. Of course, it also comes with Garmin’s Coach feature, which offers you tailored training plans.

Since there’s more to life than climbing mountains, you also get lifestyle functionalities like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and access to the Garmin Connect IQ store to download third-party apps. You don’t get a vibrant AMOLED display here, though, so no eye-popping colors like on the Garmin Venu 4, for example. But the screen is touch-sensitive, so navigating through menus is just as seamless.

Overall, the Garmin Enduro 3 was made for the outdoor folks who spend most of their free time doing high-adrenaline stuff like speeding down a mountain on a bike or climbing rocks. If you fall into this group and think the Enduro 3 ticks the right boxes, don’t miss out and save $150 on this beast today!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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