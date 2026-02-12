Samsung might restock Galaxy Z TriFold in the US very soon
Your second chance to experience the new form factor might be just around the corner.
0comments
Samsung's most innovative foldable device, the Galaxy Z TriFold turned out to be a remarkable success in the US. As we've noted, it sold out in minutes despite its ultra-high price of $2,899.99. But now, a report indicates restocking is on the way.
The Galaxy Z TriFold might be viewed as an attempt to showcase true foldable prowess. In fact, the company specifically markets it as a limited-edition device, clearly suggesting that excellence is more important than producing as many units as possible.
According to The Chosun Daily (machine translated), Samsung sold almost the same number of units in the US as in Korea, even though the model was released in December in Korea and has entered its "seventh" sale. The media also suggests there might have been initial fears the TriFold won't turn out as popular in the US.
But now, after seeing the initial success, Samsung might have learned its lesson — don't underestimate US demand for innovation. As a result, the Galaxy Z TriFold is reportedly getting restocked sometime in February.
The TriFold's return is unlikely to come with discounts, though. Despite some users' disappointment at the lack of trade-in benefits, looking at the bigger picture explains why the company didn't let fans save even a single penny on the $2899.99 device.
In December 2025, Korean media outlet The Bell hinted that Samsung is actually selling each Z TriFold model without profit. Supposedly, production prices are north of the device's asking price, reinforcing the point that Samsung has no reason to invest more in units.
While no concrete details have emerged since the beginning of 2026, if we assume The Bell's information is correct, this explains why the South Korean tech giant didn't offer any trade-in perks with the TriFold's debut in the US.
The public wants the Z TriFold — and Samsung understands
The Galaxy Z TriFold might be viewed as an attempt to showcase true foldable prowess. In fact, the company specifically markets it as a limited-edition device, clearly suggesting that excellence is more important than producing as many units as possible.
But the simple fact that U.S. units practically vanished in minutes shows a clear trend: users are craving innovation. In a market that's been almost stagnant for years, introducing something new is enough to compel tech enthusiasts. And price, apparently, isn't a factor.
Do you plan to buy the Galaxy Z TriFold?
According to The Chosun Daily (machine translated), Samsung sold almost the same number of units in the US as in Korea, even though the model was released in December in Korea and has entered its "seventh" sale. The media also suggests there might have been initial fears the TriFold won't turn out as popular in the US.
Recommended For You
Would restocking coincide with the Galaxy S26 announcement this February 25? I doubt it — Samsung might opt to keep focus solely on the new Galaxy AI devices. But there is a high probability the TriFold quietly appears in stock at the official store.
Galaxy Z TriFold. | Image by Samsung
The TriFold's return is unlikely to come with discounts, though. Despite some users' disappointment at the lack of trade-in benefits, looking at the bigger picture explains why the company didn't let fans save even a single penny on the $2899.99 device.
Premium device sold at a loss
In December 2025, Korean media outlet The Bell hinted that Samsung is actually selling each Z TriFold model without profit. Supposedly, production prices are north of the device's asking price, reinforcing the point that Samsung has no reason to invest more in units.
While no concrete details have emerged since the beginning of 2026, if we assume The Bell's information is correct, this explains why the South Korean tech giant didn't offer any trade-in perks with the TriFold's debut in the US.
I might be spinning thoughts here, but I highly doubt that Samsung will make the "second batch" for the US significantly bigger. A slight bump in available units is absolutely expected, but I wouldn't say every user seeking to experience this form factor will be able to get a model.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: