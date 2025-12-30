Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 plunges on Amazon, letting you start the New Year in style

The phone ticks all the right boxes, making it an absolute bargain. Save while you can!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A person holding a Galaxy Z Flip 7.
       View now at Amazon  
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is Samsung’s latest and greatest clamshell foldable. It’s a premium phone in every sense of the word, which, sadly, usually includes a premium price tag. However, don’t fret, fellow deal hunters: if you're in the market for this beauty, you can kick off the New Year with a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 7 at a heavily discounted price.

Amazon is currently selling the 256GB model at a lovely $200 discount, dropping it below the $900 mark. Even better, at the time of writing, all three color options—Jet Black, Coral Red, and Blue Shadow—are available at the same price cut, allowing you to pick the variant you like most. As always, I urge you to act quickly and save as soon as possible; no one knows how long this sweet promo will last. One thing is certain, though: you definitely don’t want to pass this opportunity up.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 256GB: Save $200!

$200 off (18%)
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 stands among the top foldables of 2025. It delivers a sleek design, fast performance, and a dependable camera system. Right now, you can take $200 off the price, making it even tougher to pass up. Just note that the discount applies to the models with 256GB of storage.
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You



Sure, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 doesn’t come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, which powers almost all other flagships from 2025, including its main rival, the Razr Ultra (2025). However, its Exynos 2500 chipset is also quite powerful, even if it's not quite at the level of Qualcomm’s powerhouse. In other words, you’ll still enjoy snappy performance and the ability to run heavy apps without stutters.

Since a phone like this must also boast capable cameras, it rocks a 50MP main unit and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. Both take beautiful photos with a high amount of detail and deep, rich colors. When you want to enjoy your pictures or videos, you’ll be able to relive every memory in stunning quality thanks to the inner 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with its 2520 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. That said, the 4.1-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED cover display is great for quick check-ups as well.

Factor in seven years of software support, and you get a future-proof phone that can literally fold in half and handle anything, whether that’s a heavy app, a full photoshoot, browsing the web, or just kicking back with the latest video on the PhoneArena YouTube channel. So, if it fits the bill, act fast and save on one now while you can!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16016 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
Samsung Messages is officially dead – here's your deadline and what replaces it
Samsung Messages is officially dead – here's your deadline and what replaces it

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S10+ is still worth it, especially at that price
The Galaxy Tab S10+ is still worth it, especially at that price
Pixel 8 Pro users are experiencing grave Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issues, and the temporary fix is insane
Pixel 8 Pro users are experiencing grave Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issues, and the temporary fix is insane
AT&T customers have a problem with the new OneConnect plan
AT&T customers have a problem with the new OneConnect plan
Rare bargain makes the Galaxy Z Flip 7 a dream for flip phone fans
Rare bargain makes the Galaxy Z Flip 7 a dream for flip phone fans
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Galaxy S27 Ultra may be joined by premium Pro variant with one major compromise
Galaxy S27 Ultra may be joined by premium Pro variant with one major compromise
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless