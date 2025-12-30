The Galaxy Z Flip 7 plunges on Amazon, letting you start the New Year in style
The phone ticks all the right boxes, making it an absolute bargain. Save while you can!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 is Samsung’s latest and greatest clamshell foldable. It’s a premium phone in every sense of the word, which, sadly, usually includes a premium price tag. However, don’t fret, fellow deal hunters: if you're in the market for this beauty, you can kick off the New Year with a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 7 at a heavily discounted price.The
Sure, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 doesn’t come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, which powers almost all other flagships from 2025, including its main rival, the Razr Ultra (2025). However, its Exynos 2500 chipset is also quite powerful, even if it's not quite at the level of Qualcomm’s powerhouse. In other words, you’ll still enjoy snappy performance and the ability to run heavy apps without stutters.
Since a phone like this must also boast capable cameras, it rocks a 50MP main unit and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. Both take beautiful photos with a high amount of detail and deep, rich colors. When you want to enjoy your pictures or videos, you’ll be able to relive every memory in stunning quality thanks to the inner 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with its 2520 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. That said, the 4.1-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED cover display is great for quick check-ups as well.
Amazon is currently selling the 256GB model at a lovely $200 discount, dropping it below the $900 mark. Even better, at the time of writing, all three color options—Jet Black, Coral Red, and Blue Shadow—are available at the same price cut, allowing you to pick the variant you like most. As always, I urge you to act quickly and save as soon as possible; no one knows how long this sweet promo will last. One thing is certain, though: you definitely don’t want to pass this opportunity up.
Recommended For You
Sure, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 doesn’t come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, which powers almost all other flagships from 2025, including its main rival, the Razr Ultra (2025). However, its Exynos 2500 chipset is also quite powerful, even if it's not quite at the level of Qualcomm’s powerhouse. In other words, you’ll still enjoy snappy performance and the ability to run heavy apps without stutters.
Since a phone like this must also boast capable cameras, it rocks a 50MP main unit and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. Both take beautiful photos with a high amount of detail and deep, rich colors. When you want to enjoy your pictures or videos, you’ll be able to relive every memory in stunning quality thanks to the inner 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with its 2520 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. That said, the 4.1-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED cover display is great for quick check-ups as well.
Factor in seven years of software support, and you get a future-proof phone that can literally fold in half and handle anything, whether that’s a heavy app, a full photoshoot, browsing the web, or just kicking back with the latest video on the PhoneArena YouTube channel. So, if it fits the bill, act fast and save on one now while you can!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: