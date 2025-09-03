Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra gets a hefty $200 discount ahead of Galaxy Tab S11 launch

The tablet remains relevant with its powerful chipset and gorgeous display. So, don't hesitate—save while you can!

While we expect Samsung to announce its all-new Galaxy Tab S11 series tomorrow, a generous deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at Walmart caught our attention. Yes, we fully understand that this slate has advanced in years; however, its 256GB version is selling for $200 off right now, which means you can score one for just under $800.

Sure, you could argue that you can snag a brand-new Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for up to $650 off at the official store, dropping it below the $550 mark; however, to take advantage of this discount, you must trade in an eligible device. Plus, that’s the maximum amount you could get, so it all depends on the make and model of your old slate. Whereas here, with Walmart’s deal, you get an older tablet, sure, but you get it at a discounted price with no strings attached.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Now $200 off at Walmart

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is selling at a hefty $200 discount at Walmart, allowing you to score one for only $799.99. As a former top-of-the-line slate, this bad boy still packs a punch, delivers gorgeous visuals and remains relevant to this day. So, don't hesitate—save now!
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Save up to $650 with trade-in at Samsung!

$549 99
$1199 99
$650 off (54%)
Trade in your old tablet with Samsung to save up to $650 on the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. This is one of the best tablets on the market, making it a solid choice for shoppers who want a powerful slate that will remain relevant for years.
Buy at Samsung


Plus, the slate is still worth getting. Its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM, allows it to handle demanding tasks and games with ease, while its gorgeous 14.6-inch AMOLED screen—with a 2960 x 1848 resolution, HDR support, and a 16:10 aspect ratio—delivers a phenomenal viewing experience on the go. It also supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling buttery smooth.

On top of that, the tablet houses a huge 11,200 mAh battery, letting you browse the web for up to 10 hours or stream videos for up to 7.5 hours on a single charge. Plus, it comes with its own S Pen right out of the box, so you can jot down notes or even sketch directly on your slate.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may not be a spring chicken, but it offers a lot of value, especially at $200 off. So, don’t wait—get yours now while the deal lasts!

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra gets a hefty $200 discount ahead of Galaxy Tab S11 launch
