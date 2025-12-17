Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

At $100 off, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ ticks all the right boxes for bargain hunters

The tablet is an absolute bargain right now, so save while you can!

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A person holding a Galaxy Tab S10 FE+.
       View now at Amazon  
There are a lot of tablets on the market, but only a few come with an included stylus and offer speedy performance. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is one of them.

Boasting an S Pen inside the box, it saves you the hassle and expense of buying a stylus separately. Meanwhile, its Exynos 1580 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, may not be the fastest SoC around, but it’s more than capable of tackling most tasks without any issues.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 128GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (15%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, allowing shoppers to get the model with 128GB of storage for less than $550. The tablet delivers speedy performance and I think it's just a no-brainer at this price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

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But the biggest reason why you should just go ahead and order a brand-new Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ right now is the fact that Amazon has dropped it to an irresistible price. With a sweet $100 discount, the retailer is letting you grab the 128GB model for under $550, instead of splurging about $650. The best part is that if you act fast and place your order now, the slate should arrive before the holidays—making it a great gift for a loved one or even yourself.

In addition to the included S Pen and speedy performance, the slate boasts a 13.1-inch LCD screen with a high 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering a pleasant viewing experience without straining your wallet. There’s also a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes the tablet feel snappy and responsive.

Overall, I think the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ ticks all the right boxes. It delivers good enough performance for most users, has a solid display, and even comes with a stylus in the box—all for under $550. So, if it fits the bill, don’t hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and save while you still can!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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