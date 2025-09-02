Galaxy Tab S10 FE gets a lovely price cut on Amazon, making it an even hotter pick

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 128GB: Save $70 on Amazon! $70 off (14%) The Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 128GB of storage is selling for $70 off on Amazon and can be yours for just under $430. The tablet delivers speedy performance and can handle most tasks with ease. It also offers a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank. So, act fast and save now! Buy at Amazon Trade-in Galaxy Tab S10 FE: Save up to $350 with a trade-in! $149 99 $499 99 $350 off (70%) Alternatively, if you have a device to trade, you can save up to $350 on a brand-nee Galaxy Tab S10 FE by trading it in with Samsung. Buy at Samsung

That said, if you have an old slate lying around somewhere, you can save even more by trading it with Samsung. The tech giant is offering up to $350 off with eligible trade-ins. So, we believe it’s definitely worth checking out how much you could knock off at the official store.As for the device itself, well, it’s a serious value for money. Boasting an Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it can easily handle most tasks and multitasking without any hiccups. You may notice some stutters when you push it to its limits, though, but that shouldn’t be a surprise given it’s a mid-range device rather than a high-end slate.Another highlight is its 10.9-inch display. Sure, since it’s an LCD panel, it doesn’t offer the deep blacks that OLED displays typically feature, but it still delivers a pleasant viewing experience for the price, packing a 2304 x 1440 resolution. Furthermore, it sports a 90Hz refresh rate, making it feel snappy and responsive.Now add the fact that it comes with its own S Pen out of the box, and it’s clear to see why we’re so excited to see it selling at a cheaper price. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, too, don’t miss out—save with this deal now!