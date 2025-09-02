Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy Tab S10 FE gets a lovely price cut on Amazon, making it an even hotter pick

The tablet ticks all the right boxes and is a great value for money, especially at its current price.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy Tab S10 FE.
While Samsung is gearing to announce its all-new Galaxy Tab S11 series on September 4th, Amazon has slashed the price of the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE, allowing bargain hunters to score a speedy tablet without breaking the bank.

Right now, the 128GB model is selling for $70 off, bringing the price to just under $430. The deal is only available on the Silver and Gray color options, though. Nevertheless, we advise you to act fast and pull the trigger now, as this is a limited-time offer and you never know when someone at Amazon will decide to return the tablet to its usual price.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 128GB: Save $70 on Amazon!

$70 off (14%)
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 128GB of storage is selling for $70 off on Amazon and can be yours for just under $430. The tablet delivers speedy performance and can handle most tasks with ease. It also offers a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank. So, act fast and save now!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S10 FE: Save up to $350 with a trade-in!

$149 99
$499 99
$350 off (70%)
Alternatively, if you have a device to trade, you can save up to $350 on a brand-nee Galaxy Tab S10 FE by trading it in with Samsung.
Buy at Samsung


That said, if you have an old slate lying around somewhere, you can save even more by trading it with Samsung. The tech giant is offering up to $350 off with eligible trade-ins. So, we believe it’s definitely worth checking out how much you could knock off at the official store.

As for the device itself, well, it’s a serious value for money. Boasting an Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it can easily handle most tasks and multitasking without any hiccups. You may notice some stutters when you push it to its limits, though, but that shouldn’t be a surprise given it’s a mid-range device rather than a high-end slate.

Another highlight is its 10.9-inch display. Sure, since it’s an LCD panel, it doesn’t offer the deep blacks that OLED displays typically feature, but it still delivers a pleasant viewing experience for the price, packing a 2304 x 1440 resolution. Furthermore, it sports a 90Hz refresh rate, making it feel snappy and responsive.

Now add the fact that it comes with its own S Pen out of the box, and it’s clear to see why we’re so excited to see it selling at a cheaper price. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, too, don’t miss out—save with this deal now!

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 2

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 6

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the phone to get if you want to experience Snapdragon at its best
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the phone to get if you want to experience Snapdragon at its best

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless