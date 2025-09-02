Galaxy Tab S10 FE gets a lovely price cut on Amazon, making it an even hotter pick
The tablet ticks all the right boxes and is a great value for money, especially at its current price.
While Samsung is gearing to announce its all-new Galaxy Tab S11 series on September 4th, Amazon has slashed the price of the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE, allowing bargain hunters to score a speedy tablet without breaking the bank.
Right now, the 128GB model is selling for $70 off, bringing the price to just under $430. The deal is only available on the Silver and Gray color options, though. Nevertheless, we advise you to act fast and pull the trigger now, as this is a limited-time offer and you never know when someone at Amazon will decide to return the tablet to its usual price.
That said, if you have an old slate lying around somewhere, you can save even more by trading it with Samsung. The tech giant is offering up to $350 off with eligible trade-ins. So, we believe it’s definitely worth checking out how much you could knock off at the official store.
As for the device itself, well, it’s a serious value for money. Boasting an Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it can easily handle most tasks and multitasking without any hiccups. You may notice some stutters when you push it to its limits, though, but that shouldn’t be a surprise given it’s a mid-range device rather than a high-end slate.
Now add the fact that it comes with its own S Pen out of the box, and it’s clear to see why we’re so excited to see it selling at a cheaper price. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, too, don’t miss out—save with this deal now!
Another highlight is its 10.9-inch display. Sure, since it’s an LCD panel, it doesn’t offer the deep blacks that OLED displays typically feature, but it still delivers a pleasant viewing experience for the price, packing a 2304 x 1440 resolution. Furthermore, it sports a 90Hz refresh rate, making it feel snappy and responsive.
