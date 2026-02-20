Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Latest Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra benchmarks reveal just how powerful Snapdragon can be

It's happened once again, the Snapdragon chips perform a lot better on Samsung's phones than the competition.

Snapdragon chips for Galaxy
Snapdragon 8 Elite performed much better on the Galaxy S25. | Image by Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will use the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 as its processor, at least in some regions if not all of them. Previous benchmarks for the phone have popped up before, running underclocked chips, but now we have the newest scores, and it’s pretty clear that the S26 Ultra is crazy fast.

Galaxy S26 Ultra benchmarks


According to the latest Galaxy S26 Ultra benchmarks, the phone has the following performance scores:

  • Single core performance score: 3,852
  • Multi core performance score: 11,738

These scores are leagues ahead of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which had the following benchmark results:

  • Single core performance score: 3,792
  • Multi core performance score: 9,831

Meanwhile, the in-house Samsung Exynos 2600 chip, built on a 2 nm manufacturing process, has single core and multi core performance scores of 3,336 and 11,369 respectively. So the Snapdragon Galaxy phone has ended up beating the Exynos variant fair and square.

Do you think the Snapdragon phone will be better than Exynos?
9 Votes


Snapdragon for Galaxy, more powerful than the rest




We’ve seen this before with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for the Galaxy S25 series, which beat all of the other phones using that same processor. Whatever magic Samsung works on its own Snapdragon phones is seen here once again, because these scores are much better than we’ve previously seen.

The best Snapdragon 8 Elite scores before these benchmarks, as tested on the Vivo iQOO 15, were as follows:

  • Single core performance score: 3,479
  • Multi core performance score: 10,383

This chip is performing a lot better on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and that means that it will probably keep the stereotype against Exynos alive and well.

Poor Exynos 2600


I’ve been rooting for the success of Exynos for a while, since the time when it almost seemed like Samsung Foundry would shut down for good. For a glorious moment, it seemed like the Exynos 2600 would give the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 a run for its money. But if this is how powerful the Snapdragon Galaxy S26 phones are going to be, then poor Exynos will fall behind yet again.

Whichever regions get the Exynos variants will probably hate on it once more, and the Snapdragon phones will become a fan favorite as is tradition. If that does happen, you can catch me lamenting what could have been over on X and Threads.

